England Euro 2020 odds: Which forwards will make Gareth Southgate's squad?

Raheem Sterling or Jadon Sancho? Ollie Watkins or Patrick Bamford? England boss Gareth Southgate will make some tough decisions when he names his Euro 2020 squad at the end of the month. Our man Joe Rindl has helpfully given him some pointers.

Who will make England’s European Championship squad? Yep, it’s that time of year again. After rummaging for the right right-back and discussing the desired keeper, attention now turns to the forwards. At the start of the month UEFA confirmed that squad sizes will increase from 23 to 26. And although it would be very England to add a trio of defenders, the sensible play is to sneak in a few more match-winners at the right end of the pitch. So here’s Sporting Life’s guide to the English goalscorers who will be vying for a spot - perfect for punters, fans and international managers alike!

England forwards - The starters

England's four certainties for the Euros

Do I really have to sell Harry Kane to you? The man’s a machine, scoring and assisting 34 goals in 31 appearances for Tottenham this term. He’s also the England captain and grabbed the Golden Boot at the last World Cup. Next. Both Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford are also heavy favourites to be picked with 10 Premier League goals apiece this season despite neither really playing as an out-and-out striker. Rashford has made the left side of Old Trafford his own and will likely start out wide in the Three Lions’ opening group game.

England forwards for the Euros (odds via Sky Bet) Harry Kane - 1/25

Raheem Sterling - 1/25

Marcus Rashford - 1/20

Jadon Sancho - 1/5

On the other wing I'd go with Sterling. Earlier this year he became just the third player to reach 100 goals under Pep Guardiola after Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. To be honest, if he’s good enough for Pep, he’ll be good enough for Gareth. And if all else fails, chuck on Jadon Sancho who is valued at more than £100m and has already notched 48 goals and 62 assists in 134 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since 2017. He's another shoo-in at 1/5.

England forwards - On the bench

The strikers who will be hoping for a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad

Time for the interesting part. The fringe players. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is such a Southgate striker he actually has shorter odds of making the England squad than Sancho. With 22 goals for Everton this season few would argue against his inclusion. The goals he does bag are very Kane-esque too. He’s good in the air and clinical on the ground. Should England’s main man pick up a knock, DCL would serve as an ideal replacement.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League stats

Form is temporary, class is permanent. But hey, why not head into the summer with both? Having scored eight goals in his past 10 games, Mason Greenwood is Manchester United’s deadliest finisher.

England forwards for the Euros (odds via Sky Bet) Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 1/12

Mason Greenwood - 4/6

Danny Ings - 5/1

Ollie Watkins - 6/1

Patrick Bamford - 6/1

This month it's seemed the only thing more clinical than Greenwood on his right foot is Greenwood on his left. The 19-year-old’s odds have been slashed from 7/4 to 4/6 in the last few days. He’s no longer the value outsider, he’s a likely favourite. Let’s not forget Danny Ings either. I’d assumed the Southampton striker would be out for the season when he hobbled off against Tottenham with a hamstring injury in April. But he returned with a bang against Crystal Palace just a few weeks later, grabbing an assured brace. At 5/1 he may seem worth backing but I have my doubts. In 2019-20, Ings had the season off his life, netting 25 goals in all competitions. His reward was just 22 minutes against Iceland in the Nations League the following September. The former Liverpool man has made only one international appearance since.

Southampton's Danny Ings has won just two international caps while Gareth Southgate has managed England

England forwards - The outsiders

The unlikely forwards with little chance of making Gareth Southgate's England squad

Maybe you don’t fancy the obvious picks. Maybe you’re a maverick who follows football for the Hollywood storylines rather than the status quo. For you, my friend, I present three unlikely heroes whose inclusion would be the strangest in a European competition since Australia were somehow allowed to perform at Eurovision. Option A - the forgotten man. Tammy Abraham has played just 230 minutes of football since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea in January. Somehow he’s still the club’s joint top scorer in all competitions.

England forwards for the Euros (odds via Sky Bet) Tammy Abraham - 12/1

Jamie Vardy - 25/1

Ivan Toney - 125/1

But if you can’t play for your club, it’s unlikely you’ll play for your country. Abraham missed out on a Jesse Lingard-like loan in the winter window and with it a spot at the Euros. I even think his odds of 12/1 to make it are a little short. Despite retiring from international duty in August 2018, Leicester’s Jamie Vardy is still an option with the bookies. The 34-year-old has scored 13 in the league for the Foxes this season while upping his creative game with nine assists, the most he’s ever got in the competition. If you dig into Vardy’s retirement announcement all those years ago, the Premier League winner did say he’d return if there was an injury crisis. I’m not saying it will happen, but it wouldn’t be England without some stars on the sideline…

👊🏆 This is the moment Golden Boot winner Ivan Toney broke the record for most goals in a Championship season!



⚽️ @ivantoney24's 31 goals from 45 games exceeded his xG of 25.5 while he also assisted 10 more in a remarkable campaign for @BrentfordFC that could get even better. pic.twitter.com/cXqvSr4jIp — Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 8, 2021

Let’s conclude with a long shot. Brentford’s Ivan Toney has set the Championship alight this season, breaking the division’s top scorer record with 31 goals this term. Whether Brentford get promoted or not, I’m certain we’ll see Toney playing Premier League football next season. And should the 125/1 shout make it into the Euros squad he’d be the first second-tier man to play competitive football for England since David Nugent netted his superb solo goal against Andorra in a Euro 2008 qualifier. Google it kids, it’s a stunner. Odds correct at 13:30 BST (12/05/21)