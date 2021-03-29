Trent Alexander-Arnold: Why England Euros spot looks unrealistic for Liverpool defender

The man many regard as the world’s best right-back has been deemed England’s fourth-choice, omitted from the squad in favour of Kieran Trippier and Reece James, who both played against San Marino, and Kyle Walker, who got the nod in Albania. He has been demoted for two different types of right-back: Walker as the defensive choice, Trippier and James as the more attacking options.

Perhaps he has suffered from a determination to use different systems. Gareth Southgate has played 4-3-3 against San Marino and 4-2-3-1 in Albania. After reverting to a back four against lesser opponents, he has probably kept the option of three centre-backs against superior sides. But when he wanted a conventional full-back in Tirana, he chose Walker, the specialist defender of the three.

A back three may be resurrected, either against Poland or in Euro 2020. Thomas Tuchel is now playing with wing-backs for Chelsea; Diego Simeone made a surprise switch to do so with Atletico Madrid. It means James and Trippier have more practice in one of the shapes Southgate has used, whereas Liverpool last began with a back three in December 2017, and even that was a one-off. Alexander-Arnold seems to have the skills of a wing-back, but lacks the experience. He is accustomed to different tactics.

And yet he was the revolutionary, the defender who got 25 Premier League assists over the course of two seasons. He is not the only numerical outlier being ignored. If Southgate went purely on grounds of defensive metrics, then Aaron Wan-Bissaka would be a shoo-in: the Manchester United man ranks second in the Premier League for tackles this season after coming first and third in the last two campaigns. Instead, Walker has been chosen ahead of him.

This season, Alexander-Arnold is down to three assists, level with Wilfred Ndidi and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. It is not entirely his fault: like Liverpool as a whole, he is suffering from poor finishing. His expected assists total is 5.47, second only to Andy Robertson (5.53) in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the 10th best in the division. Since Christmas, he has an xA of 3.52 but just one actual assist.

It is undeniable that Alexander-Arnold remains a unique player in some respects. Only Bruno Fernandes has completed more passes into the penalty area than the Liverpool man; the only other full-backs in the top 18 are Robertson and Joao Cancelo, who famously spends much of his time in midfield. He tops the table for progressive passes that move the ball forward at least 10 metres.