England must play as the inferior side if they are to get the better of Mexico

England’s World Cup journey is likely to end on Monday morning. The only way to avoid that fate is to accept it.

Their greatest enemy is hubris, is the overriding sense across the nation that England are a better team than Mexico and should be confident the real test will come against Brazil in the quarter-final. The reality is that Mexico in Mexico City is about as challenging as it gets. Their opponents have had ample time to acclimatise to the altitude (7,220ft above sea level) whereas England arrive late but not late enough according to the science, leaving them in limbo and with a “huge disadvantage,” in the words of Thomas Tuchel. It isn’t just fitness, or misjudgement of the high-altitude flight of the ball, that gives Mexico the edge. It isn’t just that 90,000 mostly-Mexican fans will create the most hostile environment this England generation have ever faced. It isn’t just that the ghosts of England failures past have leered into view this week, putting an extra wobble in the legs as they prepare to play on the Azteca pitch for the first time since Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ in 1986. Beyond all of that lies a tactical battle that just doesn’t suit Tuchel’s side. England can win. But to do so, they must accept the odds are against them – and play like the plucky outsiders.

What manager Javier Aguirre wants most of all is for England to dominate possession in the Mexico half and defend with a high line. And so Tuchel – ever the pragmatist, and superb so far at ignoring the pressure to play expansively – must not let that be the pattern of the match. For starters, England have already shown an alarming vulnerability to counter-attacks this tournament. They were lucky not to get two red cards in the 0-0 draw with Ghana following quick breaks, while DR Congo cracked open a shaky and uncommunicative back four to score in the last 32. As importantly, Mexico have been at their explosive best in the transition, either from the middle of the park or by pressing high. They rank 7th in the World Cup for shot-ending high turnovers (6) and 27% of all their high turnovers end in a shot, the highest proportion of any nation left in the competition. The opening goal of the 2026 World Cup saw Mexico seize on a misplaced pass just outside the South Africa box. The opener against Ecuador was a quick counter. All three goals in the 3-0 defeat of Czechia were following the transition.

"If it could get any louder, it certainly has!"



The Azteca erupts as Julián Quiñones fires Mexico in front!! 🙌🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/EzntQgqFsS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2026

To avoid a similar fate, Tuchel needs to instruct his full-backs to be as conservative as possible, perhaps by fielding Ezri Konsa as a defensive right-back, and he needs to drop the defensive line into a safe midblock. But this isn’t so much about what individuals do, it’s about a fundamental shift in strategy. Commit bodies forward in small numbers. Minimise space between the lines even when in possession. Keep the full-backs low. And, if possible, try not to hold too much of the ball. It might seem counter-intuitive, but it is in England’s interest to allow Mexico to settle in possession, something that will come naturally in front of their own supporters. England can lure them in that way, giving Mexico a false sense of superiority by sitting back in rows of four, appearing to be on the back foot and flipping the entire tactical battle plan of the game. This would immediately negate the issues at full-back that have plagued England so far and naturally prevent high turnovers or counter-attacks for Mexico. Better still, it would allow Harry Kane to drop a little deeper and instigate breakaways for England, setting away Marcus Rashford against Mexico’s weak link, Jorge Sanchez. If England can isolate the Mexico right-back and use their pace out wide to get behind a higher Mexico defence – in other words, if they can goad Aguirre’s team forward by playing like the under-dogs – then England should be able to pick off their hosts.

Marcus Rashford could be a key figure for England in this game

To show their superiority England must play as the inferior side. To retreat will take great courage. This is the paradox that makes their task so difficult, although, unlike any other England manager in living memory, Tuchel has the unflappable self-confidence to adapt. England could easily wilt in the climate, both physical and psychological. Countering it requires slowing the game down, maximising set-pieces, picking and choosing moments to attack in small numbers. If done right it will look brutal, will provoke the ire of most England fans watching in the stadium and at home. But it wouldn’t be the first time this tournament that England have done exactly what they needed to get the job done, no matter how painful for the traumatised supporters so used to their side shrinking not through choice but fear. To make that choice on Monday morning will take real guts; an acceptance of their own limitations and of Mexico’s position as the favourites. Fans demand a fearless performance on Monday morning. They might get one, just not like anything they’ve seen before.