EFL final day permutations: Promotions, relegations, play-offs - what can happen and what are the odds?

It’s common for there to be very little left at stake by the final day of the Sky Bet EFL's regular season but all three divisions are far from concluded, with one champion, three automatic promotion places, six play-off spots and three relegations all still be confirmed.

After 45 rounds of fixtures the 2025/26 campaign will reach a thrilling conclusion on Saturday – thrilling being the operative word.

Championship top 2 finish odds Ipswich - 1/4

Millwall - 11/4

Middlesbrough - 33/1

Click to see Championship table in full

Victory over QPR will confirm an immediate Premier League return for Kieran McKenna’s side. Fail to win and they will open the door for Millwall and Middlesbrough. For the Lions to reach the top flight for the first time since 1990 they must beat already-relegated Oxford and hope Ipswich drop points – only this scenario will do because of their vastly inferior goal difference. From Boro's perspective, Clarke’s equaliser has left them needing a miracle. Like Millwall, they must win. They then require an Ipswich defeat and Lions draw or defeat. An Ipswich draw doesn’t quite mathematically rule them out, but Boro must then overhaul five goals, with the added challenge of travelling to sixth-placed Wrexham, who are in their own battle…

Championship top 6 finish odds Hull - 11/10

Wrexham - 11/8

Derby - 7/2

The play-offs is where it could get really dramatic, reflected by the fact the bookies have seventh-placed Hull as favourites, and eighth-placed Derby just 7/2 to make the top six. Wrexham are currently sixth, above Hull by just one on goal difference – incidentally the Tigers have in fact scored one more goal should that end up as the tie-breaker between the clubs. Wrexham 12:30 Middlesbrough

Hull 12:30 Norwich

Derby 12:30 Sheff Utd Wrexham face an incredibly tough game at home to Middlesbrough, but Hull also have a very tricky fixture. They take on a Norwich team who have collected the second-most points in the division since early December. Had the Canaries not surprisingly drawn with Portsmouth and Swansea in recent home games they too would be in this battle. While Norwich couldn't quite drag themselves into final-day contention, Derby have. The Rams trail by just a point heading into a home game with on-the-beach Sheffield United, whose results have been poor in 2026. John Eustace’s men possess a significantly superior goal difference to their sixth-placed rivals too. Derby may be the outsiders with the bookmakers but with the most winnable game they have an incredible opportunity to gatecrash the top six at the last possible moment.

League One top 6 finish odds Stockport – 1/50

Bradford – 1/16

Stevenage – 4/11

Luton – 11/4

Plymouth – 4/1

Click to see League One table in full

There is plenty to be decided further down the pyramid as well. League One’s top two and bottom three are confirmed, but elsewhere it's far from cut and dried. Superb late-season form from Luton and Plymouth has dragged them into contention to make the play-offs, with Stockport’s shock home defeat by already-relegated Port Vale on Tuesday meaning only third-placed Bolton are confirmed in the top six. Five teams will battle for three spots, with lots of permutations. Bolton 15:00 Luton

Barnsley 15:00 Stockport

Stevenage 15:00 Wigan

Northampton 15:00 Plymouth

Exeter 15:00 Bradford Stevenage and Stockport ought to finish the job as they face respective home and away games against mid-table Wigan and Barnsley – both of whom have nothing to play for. A point will do for Stockport and Bradford (at Exeter - more on that later) but Stevenage are likely to need a win as should they draw, wins for Luton and/or Plymouth would see them overtake Boro on goal difference. Luton only need to better Stevenage's result to overtake them, but a draw for the Hatters at third-placed Bolton would then leave them at risk of being overtaken by Argyle, who have the easiest final-day assignment. Plymouth are rightly considered the outsiders but have the advantage of playing already-relegated Northampton, a team that have lost almost every game this calendar year. Combine that with the challenging fixtures of Luton and Bradford, and they will fancy their chances. Bradford face the five-hour journey to a sold-out St James’ Park, where a resurgent Exeter (one defeat in six) are fighting for their lives. The Grecians occupy the final relegation place and need the combination of victory and a Leyton Orient failure to beat Burton at home.

Last but not least, League Two has lots still to tie up too, with a remarkable nine of the 12 fixtures having something at stake.