They were then able to call upon their experience when the match was decided by a penalty shoot out, with Dominik Livaković becoming just the third goalkeeper to save three spot-kicks in a World Cup penalty shootout.

Croatia had to come from behind against Japan after conceding the opening goal for the second time in this tournament.

They were able to rest some key men ahead of this fixture and whilst a lot of the focus has been on the choreographed celebrations, the Seleção will be hoping they’ve got the moves to progress even further.

Brazil romped their way to the quarter-finals as four first-half goals against South Korea put the game to bed early.

The 2018 World Cup runners up Croatia are in the quarter-finals of the competition once again after a battling display in which they squeezed past Japan on penalties.

They haven’t looked at their best so far and have put in some lethargic looking performances, but their specialty is making themselves exceptionally tough to break down, let alone beat.

In fact, they have suffered just a single loss since they were knocked out of Euro 2020 last summer and they’ll be confident they can keep things close here.

Tite’s Brazil were rampant against South Korea and rightfully earned the plaudits for their blistering performance. But South Korea played right into their hands with some lackluster defending and leaving far too many gaps for the Seleção to exploit time and time again.

Croatia won’t play so open. Their steely determination and organised backline will take a lot more force to break through and this clash could be a lot closer than people expect.

The Croats weren’t at their best against Japan but got the job one and they will hope they can continue a trend.

Brazil have not fared well lately against European sides in the knockout stages of this competition, with all of their five exits from the World Cup since 1990 being dealt by European outfits.

The market favours Brazil, and rightly so, but there is unlikely to be another drubbing.

We’ve already seen plenty of shocks in this tournament and Croatia have the know-how in these kinds of situations.

This one could possibly go the distance but a play on CROATIA +1.25 ASIAN HANDICAP makes plenty of appeal at odds against.

Backing +1.25 on the handicap means that if Croatia avoid defeat, we get a full winner, and if Brazil win by exactly one goal we get a half winner.

The only way this bet loses is if Brazil win by two clear goals.