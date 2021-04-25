Sky Bet Championship play-offs: Barnsley, Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea confirmed in top six

It ended 2-2 at the Madejski, with Tomas Esteves’ injury-time equaliser for Reading ultimately proving irrelevant.

Swansea dominated much of the first half but fell behind against the run of play when Yakou Meite nodded home in the 31st minute.

Opportunist second-half efforts from Jamal Lowe and top scorer Andre Ayew put the Swans ahead, before Esteves’ late strike.