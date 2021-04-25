Horse Racing
Valerien Ismael's Barnsley, Jamal Lowe of Swansea, Jonathan Woodgate's Bournemouth and Ivan Toney of Brentford (left to right)

Sky Bet Championship play-offs: Barnsley, Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea confirmed in top six

By Sporting Life
15:27 · SUN April 25, 2021

Swansea's draw at Reading ensured their place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs alongside Barnsley and Bournemouth, as well as already-qualified Brentford.

It ended 2-2 at the Madejski, with Tomas Esteves’ injury-time equaliser for Reading ultimately proving irrelevant.

Swansea dominated much of the first half but fell behind against the run of play when Yakou Meite nodded home in the 31st minute.

Opportunist second-half efforts from Jamal Lowe and top scorer Andre Ayew put the Swans ahead, before Esteves’ late strike.

Ups and downs in the EFL

Premier League

Sky Bet Championship

  • Promoted: Norwich, Watford
  • Play-offs: Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea, Barnsley
CLICK TO READ: How Tim Krul and Emi Buendia secured Norwich promotion

Sky Bet League One

  • Promoted: Hull
  • Play-offs (at least): Peterborough
  • Relegated: Bristol Rovers, Swindon

Sky Bet League Two

  • Play-offs (at least): Cheltenham, Cambridge, Bolton

CLICK TO READ: Is Daryl Dike heading for the Premier League?

Football Tips