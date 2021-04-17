Sheffield United relegated from Premier League after 1-0 defeat to Wolves

Willian Jose's second-half strike, which finished off a clinical counter attacking move for the hosts, secured all three points on offer in a 1-0 scoreline.

The Blades have also matched an unwanted record with no team being relegated earlier in a season. They join Huddersfield (2018/19) and Derby (2007/08) in having their status confirmed after 32 games.

United have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season with just four wins from 32 matches and 14 points gained from a possible 96.

Newcastle's victory over West Ham earlier on Saturday pushed United closer to the drop, with the Wolves result leaving them 19 points adrift with 18 left to play for.

Saturday's loss was their 26th in the league this season. The Blades were battling to avoid being tagged as the worst team in Premier League history with two points on the board after 17 games.

However, early 2021 gave hope that the great escape may become reality with three wins from their first six league games of the calendar year.