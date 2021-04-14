Chris Wilder ‘immensely proud’ of his Sheffield United ‘journey’

After taking charge of his boyhood club in 2016, Wilder guided them from League One to the Premier League and a ninth-placed finish in 2019-20 before departing last month with the Blades bottom of the table.

In a statement published on the League Managers Association website on Wednesday, Wilder said: “When I walked back into Bramall Lane, in May 2016, having been given the chance to manage the club I’d supported all my life, who could have predicted the next four-and-a-half years?

“It has been some journey and one I’m immensely proud of.

“Slowly but surely we went about our business, taking the rough with the smooth and staying humble as we began to build momentum that would take us to the heights of the Premier League and a highest ever finish in the modern era.

“We were in good form when Covid hit last year and who knows how far we could have gone? You could not avoid the talk of possible European football – hopefully that kept a few Unitedites going in a tough period.

“As proved this season, football is just not the same without fans and I stand by the comment that I’ve made on numerous occasions, the club have missed out more than most. Unitedites have the ability to turn losses into draws and draws into wins.