Daryl Dike: Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham - is Barnsley's American hero really that good?

Daryl Dike’s rise into professional football has been quite remarkable.

From National College Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I, to Major League Soccer, to the Sky Bet Championship in less than 18 months. University of Virginia Cavaliers, to Orlando City, to Barnsley. A heck of a journey. Now, with talk of Manchester United being among a host of clubs considering his reported £17m buy-out, it is threatening to become quite the fairytale. With Barnsley currently occupying the final Championship play-off spot, Dike could well end up playing Premier League football next season with his current loan club. But it feels increasingly as though he'll be in England's top flight come August, with or without a Tykes play-off win. How good is Daryl Dike? Dike’s career is only just taking shape. The 20-year-old has made only 33 professional league appearances. In that time he’s scored 17 goals and registered three assists. Since joining Barnsley in February, his stats are mightily impressive. He has accrued 4.52 xG from his 11 starts and five substitute appearances. This works out at 0.37 xG per 95 minutes, but more impressive is that he’s averaging 0.74 goals per 95.

When we dig into his numbers compared with other strikers in the division, he has the best goal conversion rate (37.5%), and the third-best shot on target ratio (54.5%). He is lethal.

Is Daryl Dike over-performing? While the data shows that Dike is performing well, we have to question whether this level of performance is sustainable. He is currently over-performing his xG at Barnsley by 50%. Dike also overperformed his xG at Orlando City by 52%. Strikers, particularly very good ones, do tend to over perform to an extent, but the also tend to get on the end of more and better chances more regularly. For example, Harry Kane has overperformed his league xG by 14% this season, 27% last season and 9% in 18/19. Robert Lewandowski has overperformed his league xG by 25% this season and 9% last season. This shows just how incredibly high Dike’s current over performance is, so it wouldn't be a surprise for this to decrease. Dike’s conversion rate (37.5%) is also very high in comparison to the elite players in Europe. There are only three strikers in Europe’s top 5 leagues who have a better conversion rate than the American. He is running hot in front of goal, though it is hard to predict how much of that is skill and how much of that is luck.

What kind of player is he? Dike is a 6ft 2'' striker who is able to use his physical attributes to hold the ball up and get in behind teams. He perfectly suits Barnsley’s direct and intense style of play. This is evident from the fact that he is one of the best in the league for touches in the opposition box — 4.2 per 95 mins. He also averages a huge 20.35 aerial duels per 95, of which he has a 37.2% success rate. Whilst he’s able to use his ability to link up play, he’s not hugely creative. He’s only managed to create chances equating to 0.61 expected assists (xA) for his teammates, and is yet to register an assist at Barnsley. Should Leeds sign Daryl Dike? Dike’s strengths are his physical attributes and goal threat in and around the box. One team instantly sticks out as a good fit: West Ham United. They rank 2nd for most shots created from dead ball situations (67), and 1st for most goals (12) created via the same method. Furthermore, they’ve had 57 shots from inside the six—yard—box, 18 more than the next best, along with having the joint highest xG per shot (0.15xG). All of the above demonstrate that West Ham play a more direct style of football and focus on creating higher quality chances closer to their opposition's goal, all of which suit Daryl Dike’s skill set. Another team which Dike might suit for different reasons is Leeds United. Whilst they might not need another out and out striker, their club record signing Rodrigo has struggled for fitness and form and they don’t have much depth in striking options other than those two.

