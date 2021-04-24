Watford secure promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking

Ismaila Sarr's first half penalty proved decisive in a 1-0 home win over Millwall, with the Hornets joining fellow relegated side Norwich back in the Premier League.

It has been a typically chaotic season at Watford off the pitch, with managers appointed and dismissed as has been the case in previous years, but the current man at the helm, Xisco Munoz, has guided the Hornets back to the top-flight.

Languishing in fifth position heading into the Boxing Day fixtures under the tutelage of Vladamir Ivic, Watford parted ways with the Serbian and turned to Munoz.

Since his appointment, no team in the Championship have collected more points (54), or conceded fewer goals (13), while only Norwich (1.72 xGF per game) and Brentford (1.68) have been a better attacking team than Watford (1.54) in that time.