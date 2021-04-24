Watford secure promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking

Watford have secured an immediate return to the Premier League thanks to a win over Millwall on Saturday.
Ismaila Sarr's first half penalty proved decisive in a 1-0 home win over Millwall, with the Hornets joining fellow relegated side Norwich back in the Premier League.
It has been a typically chaotic season at Watford off the pitch, with managers appointed and dismissed as has been the case in previous years, but the current man at the helm, Xisco Munoz, has guided the Hornets back to the top-flight.
Languishing in fifth position heading into the Boxing Day fixtures under the tutelage of Vladamir Ivic, Watford parted ways with the Serbian and turned to Munoz.
Since his appointment, no team in the Championship have collected more points (54), or conceded fewer goals (13), while only Norwich (1.72 xGF per game) and Brentford (1.68) have been a better attacking team than Watford (1.54) in that time.
A change in system has proved key, switching from a back five under Ivic to a 4-3-3 under Munoz, but it was the quality of the squad available that was head and shoulders above most teams at Championship level.
Sarr's winner against Millwall was his 13th goal of the season as he proved a constant menace for Sky Bet Championship defenders, as did Joao Pedro.
Ben Foster has contributed to the Hornets boasting the best defence in the league, conceding just 28 goals in 44 games so far this term.
More to follow...
