League One round-up: Hull clinch promotion, Bristol Rovers relegated

But just when Hull feared a frustrating draw, up popped Wilks with the winner from the penalty spot to seal their place in the second tier.

Josh Magennis put Hull into an early lead, only for the visitors to be pegged back by Lewis Montsma’s effort.

⏫ 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒅. 🐯 Hull City are heading back to the Sky Bet Championship! 👏 At the first attempt - what a job from Grant McCann! #HCAFC pic.twitter.com/V8bIukuWNG

Peterborough’s 1-0 win at Charlton, however, meant that Hull remain four points clear of Posh, who have a game in hand.

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ ninth-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win at Charlton, who saw Jayden Stockley miss a penalty, and need one more point from three games to secure promotion.

Charlie Wyke’s brace took his tally to 30 goals in all competitions for third-placed Sunderland, but the Black Cats could only draw 3-3 with Accrington.

Colby Bishop found the net for Stanley, before a Luke O’Nien own goal dragged the visitors back level at 2-2.

Max Power thought he had snatched back the win for the Wearsiders, only for Sean McConville to net late on and thwart the hosts.

Matt Taylor struck twice with a Joe Edwards own goal also helping out as Oxford saw off Plymouth 3-1.

Niall Ennis was on target for the Pilgrims but it was a tough day on the road for the men from Devon.

Centre-back Matthew Pennington’s goal did the trick for Shrewsbury, who dented Blackpool’s play-off chase with a 1-0 win on their travels.

Northampton struck twice in four minutes through Ryan Edmondson and Fraser Horsfall to pinch a 2-2 draw at Gillingham.

Vadaine Oliver and Olly Lee had the hosts in control at 2-0 heading into the last 20 minutes, only for the Cobblers to turn the tables at the death.