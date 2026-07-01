Canada vs Morocco predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup
1pt Ismael Saibari to score anytime at 15/8 (bet365)
1pt Achraf Hakimi to score anytime at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Hakimi 3+ shots at 15/8 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
0.5pt Hakimi 5+ shots at 12/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
Kick-off: 18:00 BST, Saturday
TV: TBC
Live odds, form and stats
MOROCCO, have been impressive throughout the tournament, showing several different sides to their game which bodes well for a last-16 tie against a far inferior opponent whose failure to top their group means they have lost home advantage.
The African 'champions' dominated the first halves of games against Brazil and Scotland before fading a little in the second, but got stronger as the matches with Haiti and the Netherlands wore on.
It would have been a travesty had Issa Diop not headed home a 91st-minute equaliser against the Dutch as Mohamed Ouahbi's side were much the better team, looking every bit the sixth-ranked nation in the world.
They are now unbeaten in 33 matches in 90 minutes, with the only caveat in that sample January's notorious AFCON final when they lost 1-0 in extra time to a Senegal team who retreated to the dressing room in protest at a penalty decision.
Backing them TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES is a smart bet if the general price holds at 4/5, or even better you can get on at a market-leading 5/6. Jake has covered that in his match-by-match column so, on to another selection.
Canada have had the fortune of playing some truly terrible sides so far, contributing to the misperception that they are close to the level of their fellow co-hosts.
In the group they drew with a Bosnia team who were subsequently swept aside 2-0 by 10-man USA in the last 32 and thrashed nine-man Qatar 6-0. They then reached this stage via a stoppage-time winner against an awful South Africa side, a frankly appalling game that was no advert for an expanded World Cup.
In their only fixture against higher quality opposition they were outclassed by Switzerland for 75 minutes, only for Promise David's goal to trigger a late, and ultimately forlorn, push for an equaliser.
Morocco are a cut above anything they have faced so far, meaning there is no reason why ISMAEL SAIBARI and ACHRAF HAKIMI won't continue to be heavily involved in an attacking sense, with their respective 15/8 and 11/2 prices TO SCORE ANYTIME both advised.
SAIBARI scored in each of Morocco's three group games and is averaging 0.43 xG and 2.48 shots per game.
Although he was snuffed out by the Netherlands' five-man defence last time out, failing to register a single shot, having had 3, 2 and 5 shots in his previous three outings, we should trust him to return to form.
HAKIMI is the man to back in that market, with him 15/8 for 3+ SHOTS. The Morocco captain - a full-back officially but in reality closer to a number 10 - is averaging 3.00 shots per 90, racking up 13 shots and 2.07 xG already with one goal to his name.
The 12/1 for him to have 5+ SHOTS also makes appeal to small stakes, a winner in the 4-2 victory over Haiti.
Odds correct at 16:50 BST (02/07/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
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