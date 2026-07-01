Canada vs Morocco predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

MOROCCO, have been impressive throughout the tournament, showing several different sides to their game which bodes well for a last-16 tie against a far inferior opponent whose failure to top their group means they have lost home advantage.

The African 'champions' dominated the first halves of games against Brazil and Scotland before fading a little in the second, but got stronger as the matches with Haiti and the Netherlands wore on.

It would have been a travesty had Issa Diop not headed home a 91st-minute equaliser against the Dutch as Mohamed Ouahbi's side were much the better team, looking every bit the sixth-ranked nation in the world.

They are now unbeaten in 33 matches in 90 minutes, with the only caveat in that sample January's notorious AFCON final when they lost 1-0 in extra time to a Senegal team who retreated to the dressing room in protest at a penalty decision.

Backing them TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES is a smart bet if the general price holds at 4/5, or even better you can get on at a market-leading 5/6. Jake has covered that in his match-by-match column so, on to another selection.