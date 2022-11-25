Sporting Life
Cameroon v Serbia

Cameroon v Serbia tips: World Cup 2022 predictions, best bets and preview

By Cameron Pope
11:20 · FRI November 25, 2022

Defeats in their respective openers mean the stakes could hardly be higher for Cameroon and Serbia on matchday two. Cam Pope selects a best bet.

Football betting tips: Cameroon v Serbia

1pt Serbia -1 handicap at 2/1 (General)

A gallant showing against tournament favourites Brazil kept Serbia within reach of the South Americans until after the break, before Richarlison’s class told against a tiring Eagles side in a 2-0 win for the Selecao.

Against Cameroon, who have failed to win any of their last five games, Dragan Stojanovic’s men should face a much tamer adversary, providing the battle-hardened Europeans with a golden chance to get off the mark.

Kick-off time: 10:00 GMT, Monday

TV Channel: ITV1

Cameroon 4/1 | Draw 13/5 | Serbia 4/6

Yet to progress past the group phase in the post-Yugoslav era, their remaining games against the Cameroonians – ranked outside the world’s top 40 – and the Swiss – who sit just six places above them in 15th – represent a bona fide opportunity to break new ground on the world stage.

For Monday’s clash, I am backing SERBIA -1 HANDICAP.

The Brazil defeat was the Serbs’ first in a seven-match period, spanning comfortable Nations League wins over Sweden, Norway and Slovenia along with an emphatic 5-1 drubbing of Bahrain in a warm-up friendly.

The Africans generated less than 1.0 xGF in the loss to Switzerland on their World Cup 2022 bow.

And a gulf in class against the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may well conspire to deprive them of a spot in the second round once again.

Cameroon v Serbia best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Serbia -1 handicap at 2/1 (General)

Score prediction: Serbia 2-0 Cameroon (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (25/11/22)

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

