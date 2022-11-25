Against Cameroon, who have failed to win any of their last five games, Dragan Stojanovic’s men should face a much tamer adversary, providing the battle-hardened Europeans with a golden chance to get off the mark.

A gallant showing against tournament favourites Brazil kept Serbia within reach of the South Americans until after the break, before Richarlison’s class told against a tiring Eagles side in a 2-0 win for the Selecao.

Yet to progress past the group phase in the post-Yugoslav era, their remaining games against the Cameroonians – ranked outside the world’s top 40 – and the Swiss – who sit just six places above them in 15th – represent a bona fide opportunity to break new ground on the world stage.

For Monday’s clash, I am backing SERBIA -1 HANDICAP.

The Brazil defeat was the Serbs’ first in a seven-match period, spanning comfortable Nations League wins over Sweden, Norway and Slovenia along with an emphatic 5-1 drubbing of Bahrain in a warm-up friendly.

The Africans generated less than 1.0 xGF in the loss to Switzerland on their World Cup 2022 bow.

And a gulf in class against the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may well conspire to deprive them of a spot in the second round once again.