Bundesliga outright betting tips: Preview and best bets for 2023/24 season

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 4pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga w/o Bayern Munich at 5/2 (General) 2pts e.w. Randal Kolo Muani to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bayern presented Dortmund with an open goal on the final day of last season. A win over mid-table Mainz was the only requirement, yet a 2-0 deficit after 24 minutes couldn't be overturned. The familiar sight of celebrations in Bavaria followed. And with the big money arrival of Harry Kane, Bayern have no intention of allowing their rivals to come that close this time around. Dortmund's opportunity may have been and gone. Talk of trouble never feels too far away from the current Bundesliga champions though after an eventful 22/23 campaign. With high level expectations comes high level consequences should success not arrive - it may well open the door for others.

Bundesliga 23/24 winner odds (via Sky Bet) Bayern Munich - 2/9

Dortmund - 7/1

RB Leipzig - 11/1

Bayer Leverkusen - 50/1

Leipzig look set to challenge It's a constant rotation of talent at Leipzig, and this summer has been no different. Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) and Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) have all made the switch to the Premier League - bringing in a combined £200m for the club. What's impressive is their constant preparation for the departures of top players - their ability to bring in strong replacements keeps them as a consistent contender at the right end of Germany's top-flight. Benjamin Šeško and Nicolas Seiwald have both joined from Red Bull Salzburg, with Christoph Baumgartner joining the latter in midfield after his switch from Hoffenheim.

Add in the exciting attacking talents of Loïs Openda and Xavi Simons and any fears over the players who have gone are suddenly eased. As such, taking LEIPZIG TO WIN THE BUNDESLIGA W/O BAYERN is my strongest fancy of the campaign at a price of 5/2. Marco Rose's arrival at the club in September rescued a season that could have gone very badly (by their usual standards) based on the opening results. Following his appointment, no side picked up more points than Leipzig (61), and that's with five defeats on their tally in the Rückrunde (second-half of the season). They picked up four points from a possible six in the games against Bayern, while Dortmund were also beaten 3-0 under his watch. Defeats to Bochum, Dortmund and Leverkusen later in the campaign came despite Leipzig seeing the far better of the opportunities.

And just in case they are the ones to dethrone Bayern, we'll also back LEIPZIG TO WIN THE BUNDESLIGA at 12/1 with multiple bookmakers. Their remarkable ability to adapt despite a constantly changing squad in terms of top players continues to give me confidence in their chances - this is a side who have made the top four in each of their last five seasons. Take on Kane in top scorer market Well, this is strange. Having backed Kane for the Premier League's top goalscorer accolade, I find myself not only writing about him again here but doing the exact opposite of the case I previously made. That all comes down to the value, switching from a 14/1 shot (and hopefully a non-runner) to the overwhelming 1/2 favourite across the board.

Bundesliga 23/24 top goalscorer odds (via Sky Bet) Harry Kane - 1/2

Sebastian Haller - 10/1

Niclas Fullkrug - 12/1

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 14/1

Randal Kolo Muani - 14/1

Timo Werner - 16/1

Instead, a couple of other names stick out with bookmakers also offering each-way places up to three places in this market. Having discussed Leipzig already, OPENDA is well worth backing as he's likely to lead the line throughout the course of the campaign. CLICK HERE to back Loïs Openda to be top goalscorer with Sky Bet He doesn't make the staking plan though given the huge variation in his price. Back him with Sky Bet at 33s each-way - a biggest price of 16s is all you'll get elsewhere with others going as short as 12/1.

The one selection with points behind is the 14/1 available on RANDAL KOLO MUANI TO BE TOP GOALSCORER. That's big enough to make it worthwhile with the places. A slim total of 16 was all that was required to pick up the award last season with the league absent of the prolific scoring talents of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

Those two freaks in front of goal certainly affected the averages. Over the last six seasons, the top goalscorer in the league has averaged 29.5 goals, take out last season and the figure stands at 32.2. The average tally of the third-highest scorer was 18.6, with four of the six failing to hit the 20-goal marker. Muani finished third last season with 15 from 32 games, and it's set to be another strong campaign in front of goal despite the relative unknown of what to expect from Frankfurt under Dino Toppmöller. The striker started his season with a goal in the 7-0 cup thrashing of Lokomotiv Leipzig and Eintracht begin their league campaign by avoiding last season's top four across their first eight matches, giving him a great opportunity to start with some real momentum.

