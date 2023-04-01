Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Bayern Munich Dortmund

Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title after late drama

By Sporting Life
16:53 · SAT May 27, 2023

Bayern Munich snatched the title away from Dortmund on the final day thanks to a late Jamal Musiala winner, picking up their 11th straight Bundesliga title.

What a finale to the Bundesliga season.

Dortmund knew a win at home to Mainz and the title would be theirs for the first time since 2012, while any slip up would give Bayern Munich the chance to overhaul them were they to win away at Koln.

What unfolded was an afternoon of ups and downs for both clubs.

Bayern drew first blood with Kingsley Coman opening the scoring at Koln in the 8th minute, and things went from bad to worst for Dortmund, who went 2-0 down in front of their own fans within the first 24 minutes of their contest.

BVB were huffing and puffing in the first half and went into the dressing room needing three goals to rescue the afternoon, or so they thought.

Raphael Guerreiro pulled one back in the 69th minute for Edin Terzic's side as they started building momentum and peppering the Mainz goal, but they failed to make a further break through before news came from Koln.

The hosts there had just equalised in the 81st minute, meaning if results stayed as they were, Dortmund would be crowned champions.

That was looking extremely likely as the minutes ticked by, but the reigning champions have a deep squad, and Thomas Tuchel made attacking changes knowing Bayern needed a winner, and Jamal Musiala duly obliged in the 89th minute.

His rasping drive from the edge of the area restored Bayern's lead and meant Dortmund had to find two late goals if they were to finish top of the pile.

They could only find one through Nilkas Sule, meaning the Bavarians reign supreme in Germany once again.

While it wasn't Dortmund's day, it was for followers of Sporting Life, with that late Sule equaliser securing an 11/1 winner!

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS