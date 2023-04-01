Bayern Munich snatched the title away from Dortmund on the final day thanks to a late Jamal Musiala winner, picking up their 11th straight Bundesliga title.
What a finale to the Bundesliga season.
Dortmund knew a win at home to Mainz and the title would be theirs for the first time since 2012, while any slip up would give Bayern Munich the chance to overhaul them were they to win away at Koln.
What unfolded was an afternoon of ups and downs for both clubs.
Bayern drew first blood with Kingsley Coman opening the scoring at Koln in the 8th minute, and things went from bad to worst for Dortmund, who went 2-0 down in front of their own fans within the first 24 minutes of their contest.
BVB were huffing and puffing in the first half and went into the dressing room needing three goals to rescue the afternoon, or so they thought.
Raphael Guerreiro pulled one back in the 69th minute for Edin Terzic's side as they started building momentum and peppering the Mainz goal, but they failed to make a further break through before news came from Koln.
The hosts there had just equalised in the 81st minute, meaning if results stayed as they were, Dortmund would be crowned champions.
That was looking extremely likely as the minutes ticked by, but the reigning champions have a deep squad, and Thomas Tuchel made attacking changes knowing Bayern needed a winner, and Jamal Musiala duly obliged in the 89th minute.
His rasping drive from the edge of the area restored Bayern's lead and meant Dortmund had to find two late goals if they were to finish top of the pile.
They could only find one through Nilkas Sule, meaning the Bavarians reign supreme in Germany once again.
While it wasn't Dortmund's day, it was for followers of Sporting Life, with that late Sule equaliser securing an 11/1 winner!