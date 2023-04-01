What a finale to the Bundesliga season.

Dortmund knew a win at home to Mainz and the title would be theirs for the first time since 2012, while any slip up would give Bayern Munich the chance to overhaul them were they to win away at Koln.

What unfolded was an afternoon of ups and downs for both clubs.

Bayern drew first blood with Kingsley Coman opening the scoring at Koln in the 8th minute, and things went from bad to worst for Dortmund, who went 2-0 down in front of their own fans within the first 24 minutes of their contest.

BVB were huffing and puffing in the first half and went into the dressing room needing three goals to rescue the afternoon, or so they thought.

Raphael Guerreiro pulled one back in the 69th minute for Edin Terzic's side as they started building momentum and peppering the Mainz goal, but they failed to make a further break through before news came from Koln.