Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 23 & 24 | Portugal vs Uzbekistan, Panama vs Croatia

Football betting tips: World Cup Portugal vs Uzbekistan - Tuesday 18:00 1.75pts Bekhruz Karimov 1+ total shots at 6/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.75pts Bekhruz Karimov 2+ total shots at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Panama vs Croatia - Wednesday 00:00 1.5pts Both Teams to Score at 11/10 (Betfred) Further tips may follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Kick-off: Tuesday, 18:00 BST

TV: ITV 1

Live odds, form and stats Portugal failed to inspire in their opening match draw with DR Congo. A few of the other major nations did as well, but it may have an impact on their ability to win Group K. They registered a single shot on target and that was João Neves' sixth minute strike to take the lead. While it was an unexpected result, the game itself could be ranked as one of the worst of the tournament so far. Portugal should win here but then they should have won last time out. At a price of 1/5 there's little interest anyway, particularly with one selection issue in attacking areas. One name to target comes from the Uzbekistan side of things. BEKRUZ KARIMOV is likely to occupy the right wing-back role again and his odds-against price for 1+ TOTAL SHOTS here catches the eye, as does a smaller stakes play on 2+.

They'll have limited opportunities throughout the 90 minutes but he demonstrated in their defeat to Colombia that he can get into advanced areas on the pitch. The above heat map outlines that while Karimov is often nearer the touchline, he does cut inside just outside the box and that allows him the chance to get a shot away. He also occupies that space from set-piece situations and should the ball drop to him from a corner, he is likely to try his luck given that they know they won't have many moments in and around the Portugal box. Considering any effort doesn't have to be on target, the prices certainly deliver appeal.

Panama vs Croatia Kick-off: Wednesday, 00:00 BST

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats Panama's hopes of progression to the knockout stages depended largely on their ability to beat Ghana in the opening match - a goal conceded in the fifth minute of added time ensured that wasn't the case. Thomas Christiansen's side now have to find something against either Croatia or England to stand any chance. Although they'll be encouraged by the defensive display of the former in their previous encounter. England could, and probably should, have scored more than their four against a Croatian back line which was battered in the second-half. While Panama possess nowhere near the same level of attacking quality as the Three Lions, they'll believe they can find a way through. Prior that meeting with Ghana, Panama had scored in 11 of their previous 12 encounters. This looks a game where BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the play.

Croatia have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven contests. That's a run which includes meetings with the Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Slovenia. And Panama had chances in their opener. Christiansen's men returned 11 across the 90 minutes with four of those on target. Croatia are better, of course, but they've shown themselves to be a stronger side going forward than perhaps some expected. They may have conceded six to Brazil at the end of May but they did also score twice. It's hard to fully trust this Croatia defence to keep a clean sheet against anybody too. It may not be a thriller yet the ingredients are there for both sides to have some joy in front of goal.