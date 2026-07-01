Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for Colombia vs Ghana

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.5pts Daniel Munoz 2+ shots at 13/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BOYLESports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Colombia vs Ghana Kick-off: Saturday, 02:30 BST

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats

Of the sides left in the World Cup, only Belgium (23) have averaged more shots per match than Colombia (19.67). The South Americans are yet to concede first and have played Uzbekistan, DR Congo and Portugal. For context, the Red Devils have played Egypt, Iran, New Zealand and Senegal and have only hit the front once in 90 minutes. Jake’s on Colombia’s shot line here, and rightly points to their tally of 20 shots against the like-minded DR Congo.

In that fixture, DANIEL MUNOZ had two shots, hitting the woodwork with one and scoring the other. He also had a goal disallowed. Against Ghana, a side who are expected to deploy similar tactics, it makes sense to take Munoz to have another 2+ SHOTS. Coral, Ladbrokes and BOYLESports quotes of 13/5 are an industry best but I’d take the 2/1 generally available even backing the 13/8 with Sky Bet. With the Crystal Palace full-back averaging a shot a game and scoring twice, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have a couple here.