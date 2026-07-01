best bets

Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for Colombia vs Ghana

Football
Thu July 02, 2026 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup

1.5pts Daniel Munoz 2+ shots at 13/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BOYLESports)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678473&lpid=20&bid=1491

Colombia vs Ghana

Of the sides left in the World Cup, only Belgium (23) have averaged more shots per match than Colombia (19.67).

The South Americans are yet to concede first and have played Uzbekistan, DR Congo and Portugal. For context, the Red Devils have played Egypt, Iran, New Zealand and Senegal and have only hit the front once in 90 minutes.

Jake’s on Colombia’s shot line here, and rightly points to their tally of 20 shots against the like-minded DR Congo.

Daniel Munoz

In that fixture, DANIEL MUNOZ had two shots, hitting the woodwork with one and scoring the other. He also had a goal disallowed.

Against Ghana, a side who are expected to deploy similar tactics, it makes sense to take Munoz to have another 2+ SHOTS.

Coral, Ladbrokes and BOYLESports quotes of 13/5 are an industry best but I’d take the 2/1 generally available even backing the 13/8 with Sky Bet.

With the Crystal Palace full-back averaging a shot a game and scoring twice, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have a couple here.

Odds correct 14:00 BST (02/07/26)

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

Outright previews

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS