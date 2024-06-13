Austria vs France betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2.5pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at 1/1 (bet365)
France's Euro 2024 campaign starts against Ralf Rangnick’s dark horses Austria.
Das Team went within a whisker of Belgium in qualification finishing a point behind the Red Devils in second and nine ahead of third placed Sweden.
Rangnick has his side playing his trademarked high-pressing style which means, if anything, the Austrians are more suited to playing possession based sides.
With the onus on Les Bleus on Monday, the dynamic of this match could better suit Austria, so at 13/8 double chance, they may be worth a look.
That said, Didier Deschamps' side went close to back-to-back World Cups in Qatar and made the final of the Euros in 2016, so are proven operators under his guidance.
KYLIAN MBAPPE’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big.
France’s captain has a goals per 90 of 0.71 for his country and is 10 behind all-time leading goalscorer Oliver Giroud.
Netting a hat-trick in the World Cup final in Qatar, Mbappe is not one to choke on the big stage. If anything it is the opposite as he has netted 12 goals in 14 World Cup appearances, which includes three braces.
The newly announced Real Madrid man may have never scored a European Championship goal, but he has only made four appearances and will without doubt want to shake off that record as quickly as possible in Germany.
David Alaba is ruled out with an injury for Austria.
Marcel Sabitzer and captain Konrad Laimer will start in midfield alongside Nicolas Seiwald with Michael Gregoritsch spearheading the attack.
As for France, Deschamps will likely pair Mbappe with Giroud in a more attacking set-up which has served the French well recently although Inter forward Marcus Thuram is also an option.
N’Golo Kante is set to start in midfield for France alongside Eduardo Camavinga with Real Madrid man Aurelien Tchouameni absent with a foot injury.
Austria XI: Linder; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch.
France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.
Odds correct at 1420 BST (14/06/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.