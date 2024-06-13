Austria vs France betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

France's Euro 2024 campaign starts against Ralf Rangnick’s dark horses Austria.

Das Team went within a whisker of Belgium in qualification finishing a point behind the Red Devils in second and nine ahead of third placed Sweden.

Rangnick has his side playing his trademarked high-pressing style which means, if anything, the Austrians are more suited to playing possession based sides.

With the onus on Les Bleus on Monday, the dynamic of this match could better suit Austria, so at 13/8 double chance, they may be worth a look.

That said, Didier Deschamps' side went close to back-to-back World Cups in Qatar and made the final of the Euros in 2016, so are proven operators under his guidance.