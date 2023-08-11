Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

I do think Arsenal’s trophyless season was a complete disaster. Yes, the capitulation on the home straight poses questions about the Gunners character but the foundations are in place to push on this campaign. Arsenal transfer window assessed

Mikel Arteta's side win the Community Shield

It also gave Mikel Arteta leverage to bolster his squad, something he has certainly done this summer. Declan Rice, the marquee signing, joins Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber with David Raya expected in North London soon. First up in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest, and the hosts are understandably heavy favourites.

What is the best bet?

As I write, the Premier League season commences in a matter of hours and I am hoping the rule changes will see plenty of cards as was the case in the football league. With this in mind, KAI HAVERTZ TO BE CARDED is the play, some firms have him as short as 17/4 so the 10/1 with bet365 certainly appeals. CLICK HERE to back Kai Havertz to be carded with Sky Bet With a top flight cards per 90 average of 0.15, I would have taken 13/2 this Saturday. Last campaign, only five players averaged more fouls per game then Havertz (1.7) and with the bookings threshold lowered, his cynical nature could prove costly on match day one.

BuildABet @ 30/1 Arsenal to win

Kai Havertz to be carded

Brennan Johnson to carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet You should take head-to-head statistics with a pinch of salt but the fact that ARSENAL have won the last two meetings with Forest at the Emirates by an aggregate score line of 10-0 is pretty damning. In the top flight, only the Manchester clubs took more points on home soil last season than Arteta's side, with the Gunners only dropped two points against sides in the bottom half. BRENNAN JOHNSON is another forward of a similar clinical ilk to Havertz, and he looks a decent shout to be joining the German in the book on Saturday. Johnson picked up six yellows last term.

Team news

Mikel Arteta confirmed in his press conference Friday that Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back available for this fixture. Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus are the only absentees. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all started at in the Community Shield final on Sunday and should do so again here. Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi are injury doubts for Nottingham Forest's trip to the capital. Brennan Johnson came off the bench against Frankfurt in pre-season and should start alongside Morgan Gibbs-White at the Emirates.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli Nottingham Forest: Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Johnson