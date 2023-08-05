Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City: Gunners win Community Shield on penalties

Arsenal equalised in the dying minutes of normal time against Manchester City, before winning the Community Shield on penalties.

Mikel Arteta's side lifted the first trophy of the new season at Wembley in what was a highly competitive game between the top two sides in the country last season.

It was goalless in the first half but both sides did have decent chances, the best of which was squandered by Kai Havertz on his competitive debut for Arsenal.

Manchester City gained control after the break, and made the breakthrough thanks to a stellar strike from substitute Cole Palmer, who cut inside on his right foot and curled a lovely strike into the far top corner.

It looked as though last season's treble winners were set to start the new season where they left the last by winning yet more silverware, but Arsenal did increase the pressure levels and scored an equaliser in the 101st minute.

Leandro Trossard's strike ricocheted of two City players on it's way past Stefan Ortega to tie things up and take the game to penalties.

Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar with City's first penalty, and Rodri saw his effort saved for their third. Meanwhile the Gunners scored all four of their penalties, the winner slotted home by Fabio Vieira.

Attentions now turn to the Premier League, with City kicking the new season off away at Burnley on Friday and Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest on Saturday.