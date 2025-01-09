Arsenal vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 12/1 Arsenal to win

“We kicked a lot of balls over the bar. It’s tricky. This ball flies a lot. It’s just very different to the Premier League ball." For those of us who suffered through 2022's regularly cringe-worthy All or Nothing: Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's latest comments will come as no surprise. The suggestion of this apparent Pep Guardiola disciple that the Carabao Cup match ball impacted Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat by Newcastle was more akin to something from the Jose Mourinho deflection playbook. It worked too, with analysis aplenty on Puma (Carabao) vs Nike (Premier League) vs Adidas (Champions League), and the Gunners' comparative shot on target percentage with each this season; 53%, 52%, 58% to save you Googling.

Arteta could, of course, be genuine in his assessment with it entirely possible that he is in fact just a bit strange; something the Amazon Prime documentary makes abundantly clear. What is undeniable is that that disappointing result, combined with the Gunners' faltering Premier League title challenge, has increased the pressure for Arteta to deliver his second major trophy. Luckily for Arsenal's supporters, their players have had four clear days to clear their heads, regain focus, and most importantly, practice with a Mitre.

What are the best bets?

No-one has the FA Cup more times than Arsenal, whose 14th victory came against Chelsea at an empty Wembley Stadium in 2020. The only other club in double figures are holders Manchester United, with their shock win over Manchester City last May taking them on to 13.

For both Arteta and Ruben Amorim this competition represents the best opportunity to win silverware this season, so we can expect strong XIs from both teams. United arrive at The Emirates revitalised following an encouraging showing to draw at Liverpool on Sunday, a performance that Amorim was keen to point out he was as much frustrated with as proud of given the abject nature of most displays since he arrived two months ago.

This fixture took place little over a month ago in the Premier League, with ARSENAL a general 4/9 TO WIN. Given the Gunners are W6 D2 L1 since and United are W2 D1 L6, the home side's drift to 3/4 makes no sense, and should be backed accordingly. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win with Sky Bet As is often the case with Manchester United, there appears to have been an overreaction to one result. As for Arsenal, they are unlikely to pass up the opportunities they did so against Newcastle (xG: ARS 3.22-1.22 NEW) in successive games. Taking ARSENAL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is also advised at 13/5 as the double is an excellent value bet. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win and BTTS with Sky Bet Encouragingly, too, Arteta's side haven't been quite so secure lately, with their sole clean sheet in their past six games coming against relegation-battling Ipswich; that was the only win of their most recent four that didn't see this bet win.

Martinez a new man

Having advised against overreacting to one match I'm at pains to point out that there is more to this LISANDRO MARTINEZ angle than him scoring at Anfield, although that is what triggered me looking a little more deeply into whether we should have been able to see that coming. He is 25/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME on Sunday, unsurprising given he ended a two-year drought by belting home against Liverpool. It was no fluke though thanks to his newfound willingness to shoot.

Since Amorim's arrival, Martinez has registered nine shots in nine matches, only failing to have 1+ TOTAL SHOTS - which is a best price of 6/4 - in the two matches he was substituted early in against Newcastle (60 minutes) and Bodo/Glimt (65 minutes). CLICK HERE to back Lisandro Martinez to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Martinez 1+ total shots with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Martinez 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet Just over a third of his shots are hitting the target, so taking the 8/1 about 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET also feels worthwhile. Playing on the left of a back three has pushed him into advanced positions like the one he scored from last weekend, while United having more central defenders in the team has allowed him more space at set-pieces too, with the majority of Martinez's attempts coming from close-range at corners. This makes him well worth taking to small stakes in the goalscorer market at an enormous price, as well as a healthy bit of odds-against to simple have one attempt on goal.