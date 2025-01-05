Manchester United performance at Liverpool another false dawn for Ruben Amorim?

Grounds for optimism, another false dawn, or neither?
“I think I get more mad because of the other games, it’s even harder to understand some things,” said a visibly angry Ruben Amorim after his Manchester United side produced a performance streets ahead of anything else he'd previously witnessed to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool.
“This is not about the system, the technique, it’s about something else. It was a point they deserved but it’s just one point and I think we should get mad and disappointed more than the other day against Newcastle.
“I’m happy for the performance, not happy for the result but I’m really, really mad because of the other games.”
It's hard to disagree with United's new boss. Actually, it's really easy to agree with him.
Especially if you want to suck up a bit.
“I’m pretty upset because if we show this today at Anfield against Liverpool, who are first in the league and probably the outstanding team in the Premier League this season, why can’t we do this every week?"
Kind of well said Bruno, but as he then attempted to point out in a strange, convoluted way, Fernandes is one of those underperforming, inconsistent players doing the bad football.
Ultimately though, his point stands. Thrilling an afternoon's entertainment as it was, it remains simply one game, a game that at least gives Manchester United fans some hope, when earlier in the day they could have been forgiven for hoping it never took place.
Those more pragmatically-minded supporters were dealt a serious blow at midday when a short Liverpool statement read: "Today's fixture will go ahead as planned," confirming overnight snow in the north west had unfortunately not forced a postponement.
At that point, it seemed United's last hope - the health and safety police - had abandoned them.
Just as the inclement weather had come as no surprise to anyone, the overwhelming forecast was a landslide Liverpool victory.
Mercifully, given the precious few alternative entertainment options on a British snow day, Amorim and his players finally decided to show something, making for one of the most keenly-fought matches of this season's Premier League.
They showed that a starting XI costing £500m to assemble is not really relegation fodder. That their bright, young manager is not in fact utterly clueless. And that this really can be a really fun sport to watch.
The nature of defeat by Newcastle may ultimately prove to be the rock-bottom moment that was required, but it is far too early to judge.
"It is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games," said Amorim after that tragic display rounded off 2024.
"It's my fault. I think the team is not improving. It is a little bit lost in this moment."
Amorim picked the right team. United played well. Liverpool didn't play well. There really isn't much more to it.
Erik ten Hag's spell was littered with false dawns, and it's just three weeks since United's last rebirth via a dramatic late win at Manchester City, a turning-point result that was followed by four straight defeats.
Don't get carried away in the drama of Manchester United.
They'll probably go and lose to Southampton now.
