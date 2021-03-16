Europa League betting tips: Arsenal v Olympiakos best bets and preview

Fresh from his 9/5 and 43/20 winners last week, Joe Rindl assesses the best bets and previews Arsenal v Olympiakos.

Football betting tips: Arsenal v Olympiakos 1pt Olympiakos or draw at 2/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Arsenal were dominant from minute one against bitter rivals Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday. Sure they were fortunate to be awarded a second-half penalty, but Spurs were lucky to go ahead thanks to Erik Lamela’s Rabona finish. As Match of the Day pundit Martin Keown told his counterpart Jermaine Jenas on numerous occasions, “You can’t say Arsenal didn’t deserve to win.” Mikel Arteta’s side have snuck under the radar. Most neutrals still think they’re the same up-and-down club that won as many as they lost in February. But Arsenal are a team in-form having tasted victory in four of their past five matches.

You can look at Arsenal and weave a narrative that suggests a club in crisis. Comical goals conceded, and dropping the club captain for disciplinary reasons before a derby will do that. But I see a revitalised, hungry young team being led by a manager who has won against every other top six side at least once since taking the helm. Ironically, it’s because of Arsenal’s recent dominance that I don’t think they’ll win their second leg against Olympiakos. Arteta’s team are just five points off out-of-form Liverpool in sixth and could reignite their fight for the Premier League European spots with a win over fifth-placed West Ham on Sunday. The Gunners already have one foot in the Europa League quarter finals after a 3-1 win in their first leg last week. Resting players ahead of the Hammers fixture is the obvious thing to do.

Our match previews with best bets for the latest Europa League action

Olympiakos were outclassed against Arsenal’s best, but Pedro Martins’ side will fancy their chances against the Gunners’ reserves. His team lead the Greek league by 16 points, having won eight of their last 10 league fixtures. With the title sewn up this match is almost a free-hit for the 45-time Greek champions. Olympiakos have also won on their last two visits to the Emirates in 2015 and just last year, when they knocked the Gunners out of this competition. I really like the double chance OLYMPIAKOS TO WIN OR DRAW at 2/1. The hosts effectively have a three-goal cushion and are already looking ahead to Sunday. Expect to see Olympiakos grab a goal or two as they hope to make it three in a row while concentration levels slip. Click here to back Olympiakos to win or draw with Sky Bet

Arsenal v Olympiakos best bets and score prediction Olympiakos or draw at 2/1 Score prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (Sky Bet odds: 22/1) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (16/03/21)