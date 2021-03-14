Premier League round-up: Arsenal win derby, Leicester thrash Blades, Brighton edge Saints

Arsenal claim North London bragging rights after Brighton boosted their survival chances with a 2-1 win at Southampton and Leicester thumped Sheffield United 5-0 at home.

Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham: Gunners hold on in North London derby Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s winner from the penalty spot as they downed 10-man Tottenham despite captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being dropped due to disciplinary issues. The striker was only named among the substitutes as the club confirmed a breach in pre-match protocol ahead of the north London derby – but his team-mates would win regardless, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory. Lacazette turned home a second-half penalty after Martin Odegaard had earlier cancelled out a sublime rabona finish from Spurs substitute Erik Lamela – who was sent off for picking up two quick bookings as the visitors chased the game.

With both sides very much on the periphery of the race for the Premier League top four and no Emirates Stadium crowd, it felt like a shadow of previous north London derbies. But this was a big win for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta, especially after his decision to axe Aubameyang before kick-off. The Spaniard had lost his previous two games against Spurs as Arsenal boss – but he got the better of Jose Mourinho to move within four points of their neighbours in the table.

Leicester 5-0 Sheffield United: Foxes demolish the Blades Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League hat-trick as rampant Leicester put sorry Sheffield United to the sword at the King Power Stadium.

Ayoze Perez’s strike and an Ethan Ampadu own goal sealed a 5-0 success for the Foxes which saw them return to second place in the table, ahead of Manchester United’s game against West Ham later. For the Blades, it rounded off a difficult week which had seen the departure of manager Chris Wilder the day before the match.

Southampton 1-2 Brighton: Seagulls ease relegation worries Leandro Trossard settled the south-coast showdown by firing Brighton to a crucial 2-1 win at Southampton. The Seagulls were looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats and no wins in five meant they kicked off level on points with resurgent Fulham in 18th. But victory at St Mary’s, their fifth away from home this season, gives Graham Potter’s side some breathing space at the bottom and, notably, saw them climb above Newcastle. Lewis Dunk headed them ahead and, although Che Adams equalised for Saints with his third goal in three matches, Trossard conjured up a classy second-half winner.