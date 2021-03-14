Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain dropped for North London derby over 'disciplinary issue'

Aubameyang was replaced in the starting line-up by Alexandre Lacazette, as one of three changes from the midweek win over Olympiakos.

His omission was reportedly due to a breach of pre-match protocol, with reports surfacing that the Gunners striker reported in late ahead of the game with Tottenham at the Emirates.

In a surprisingly frank interview on Sky Sports shortly before the match, Arteta explained his decision to drop him.

“He was going to start the game, we had a disciplinary issue, we’ve drawn the line, we move on. We keep it internal,” the Arsenal boss explained.

“We have other players who are willing to play. I am comfortable with that.”