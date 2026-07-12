Argentina 3-1 Switzerland: Holders set up meeting with England after extra-time victory

Julian Alvarez scored the decisive goal with a curling strike from 25 yards before Lautaro Martinez added a third on the counter as the holders secured their place in the last four.

The match hinged on Breel Embolo's 72nd-minute sending-off, when the Switzerland striker received a second yellow card for simulation following a VAR review.

An initial booking for Argentina's Leandro Paredes was overturned after replays showed Embolo, who had already been booked, had gone to ground without contact.

Switzerland were in the ascendancy at the time having deservedly equalised through Nottingham Forest winger Dan Ndoye only a couple of minutes earlier, cancelling out an early header from Alexis Mac Allister.

The Swiss defending superbly with 10 men, forcing extra time and giving up very few opportunities beyond 90 minutes, only for Alvarez to bend in a wonderful long-range effort.

As Switzerland pushed forward in search of another equaliser they left space for Martinez to seal the win in the closing stages.

Argentina will now meet England in Atlanta at 20:00 BST on Wednesday for a place in the World Cup final as they continue their quest to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back titles.