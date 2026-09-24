Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for September 26

A three-week international break...

No Premier League, no Championship, a decimated League One and even two postponements in League Two. Is this column even worthwhile doing I hear you ask? Maybe not. For those out there who are militantly continuing with your Last Man Standing despite there being just 12 fixtures across across England's bottom two divisions, you're welcome. For those who aren't, hopefully there's at least something of value in here...

Who should I pick in Last Man Standing this week?

Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley

PLYMOUTH 4/7 vs Burton

BRISTOL ROVERS 8/11 vs Exeter

SWINDON 23/20 vs Accrington Third-placed PLYMOUTH, one of League One's promotion favourites, have won four in a row and five of six in all competitions, scoring 17 and conceding seven. Burton (12th) were favoured at the opposite end of the market and have won once in that same period, losing both away games. There is a nagging doubt over the Brewers' ability as the underdog but their 3-0 thrashing at Oxford and Argyle scoring 3+ goals in each of their last four matches eases much of that. BRISTOL ROVERS (sixth) lost their last two in League Two, both away, and have taken just three points from a possible 12 on the road. They'll be relieved to be back at The Mem' where they've won 10 in a row. Exeter (20th) were struggling for goals even before selling star striker Jayden Wareham to Wycombe on deadline day and haven't found the net in three games since. Promotion-chasing SWINDON (13th) have won all three home games this season and taken just a point on the road. Accrington (20th) have won just one of their last 15 and two of their last 24 matches.

Maybes

Grimsby manager David Artell

Newport vs GRIMSBY 4/5

ROTHERHAM 11/10 vs Crewe GRIMSBY sit third and should win but this has a draw feel to it. Newport have drawn three of their last five and lost the other two by a single goal. The Mariners impressively beat Crawley and Bristol Rovers at home in their last two but have drawn all three on the road, and four of their seven league games overall. ROTHERHAM have started impressively under Alex Bruce and are posting strong underlying data. But they are yet to turn that into goals and results, which makes this a dodgy selection against a Crewe side who have drawn five successive league games and are unbeaten this season.

Acca swerves

Stockport boss Jimmy McNulty