What is Last Man Standing: How the football predictions survival game works

You can read our weekly article, published ahead of the weekend's football, by clicking here every week to get tips on who to back and who to avoid.

What Is Last Man Standing?

For the uninitiated it makes sense to start with describing what this game, and therefore what our weekly advice article, actually is.

For those already in WhatsApp groups where Last Man Standing chat dominates, sorry for wasting your time.

The concept is a simple one: pick one team to win each week and keep going until everyone else is knocked out.

Usually there's a buy-in in the same way a sweepstake works, so the bigger the group the bigger the payout.

Each week, you choose a team you think will win. If they win, you’re through. Lose or draw and you’re out.

You can only pick each team once, which is where the tactics come in.

Do you keep backing the strongest clubs every week until you run out and hope for the best? Look a week or two ahead and save a strong team for when there's very little on offer?

It seems easy to start with but choices soon dry up, and you're bound to have shock results in there too. Before you know it a few (or even just one) of your mates is rooting for everyone's teams to lose so they can buy back in for a second game.