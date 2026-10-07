Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for October 9-12

The international break is finally over. From a Last Man perspective, we're back in business.

Back to a full fixture list, with 92 teams to pick from. For those new to the game, column or both, here's a quick summary of what it's all about, then we'll get into this weekend's action.

What Is Last Man Standing? For the uninitiated it makes sense to start with describing what this game, and therefore this article, actually is. For those already in WhatsApp groups where Last Man Standing chat dominates, sorry for wasting your time. The concept is a simple one: pick one team to win each week and keep going until everyone else is knocked out. Usually there's a buy-in in the same way a sweepstake works, so the bigger the group the bigger the payout. Each week, you choose a team you think will win. If they win, you’re through. Lose or draw and you’re out. You can only pick each team once, which is where the tactics come in. Do you keep backing the strongest clubs every week until you run out and hope for the best? Look a week or two ahead and save a strong team for when there's very little on offer? It seems easy to start with but choices soon dry up, and you're bound to have shock results in there too. Before you know it a few (or even just one) of your mates is rooting for everyone's teams to lose so they can buy back in for a second game.

How does Last Man Standing work? Decide the leagues included

Set a deadline

Each pick a team to win

Winners survive

No repeat selections

Last man standing wins Basically, don't get knocked out. Each week I'll run through the obvious picks and make a case for or against. As the season goes on, and people are more likely to have used up the obvious teams, I'll try and dig out a few more obscure options but the column itself won't change hugely to allow for new Last Man games. For the purposes of this column we'll stick to matches in the Premier League and EFL until the FA Cup third round.

Being perfectly honest there are a probably more short-priced favourites that I hate than like this week. CHELSEA probably beat Bournemouth but would you back them? Fifteen goals conceded in seven games with League One Luton the only opponent that has failed to score at least twice. The Cherries' have looked good and their underlying numbers are encouraging, with late goals so far costly. SHEFFIELD UNITED sold their best players in the summer, have started poorly and are showing few signs of improving. Despite a change in manager Lincoln have picked up where they left off after romping to the League One title and the data suggests it's very much sustainable. LEICESTER still need to do a lot more under Russell Martin before they can be trusted against anyone, never mind a Peterborough team who have just appointed Foxes legend Robbie Savage; he could hardly have picked a better first league game to take charge of. Anyone who backs this is taking one of the worst value bets of the weekend. OLDHAM - one of Saturday's standout favourites - have lost their last four, conceding 10 and scoring two. Accrington usually score a couple and their only defeat in six was at title-chasing Barnet. Dodgy picks ARSENAL 4/11 vs Leeds

STOCKPORT 4/11 vs Barnsley

SOUTHAMPTON 3/5 vs Portsmouth

Leeds celebrate winning at Manchester United

Leeds are unrecognisable from the team thrashed 5-0 at ARSENAL in August last year. Since Daniel Farke's half-time Eureka moment against Manchester City in November, when he switched to a back three, Leeds have lost five of 30 league games (W10 D15 L5). They were hammered 4-0 again by the Gunners during that time but still, it isn't worth the risk. It wouldn't shock me if STOCKPORT thumped Barnsley but the match-up is awkward. The visitors' high-press should cause problems for the expansive Hatters, who have struggled against teams willing to press and play through them, but swept aside more direct opposition. Barnsley have been the polar opposite, picked off by long-ball merchants but performing well against teams willing to play. SOUTHAMPTON and Portsmouth meet in a fierce local derby at Sunday lunchtime. All of the last four league meetings have ended in draws. Enough said.