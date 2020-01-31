PDC Awards 2019: Michael van Gerwen named player of the year but Peter Wright wins three awards

Darts
Peter Wright: Won three PDC awards
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
January 31, 2020

Michael van Gerwen has been named PDC Player of the Year for a fifth consecutive year but Peter Wright scooped three of the top awards.

World number one Van Gerwen enjoyed another year of glittering success in 2019, picking up 14 titles including a fourth successive Premier League crown.

The Dutchman also retained his World Grand Prix and Masters titles, along with other televised triumphs at the Champions League of Darts, World Series of Darts Finals, Melbourne Darts Masters and NZ Darts Masters.

Van Gerwen, who celebrated his 30th birthday in 2019, also won the ProTour player of the year award in recognition of his consistency throughout the year away from the TV cameras.

Michael van Gerwen: PDC Player of the Year

Newly-crowned world champion Peter Wright scooped a hat-trick of awards, including Televised Performance of the Year for his stunning victory over Van Gerwen to win the World Championship Final.

The popular Scot has also been recognised by fans and fellow-players alike for his achievements by winning the Fans' Player of the Year and PDPA Players' Player of the Year awards.

The Best Newcomer Award went to Glen Durrant, whose stellar first year in the PDC saw him reach the semi-finals of three televised events, including a memorable week in Blackpool at the World Matchplay.

Luke Humprhies was awarded Young Player of the Year after becoming World Youth Champion for the first time and reaching the World Championship Quarter-Finals for a second successive year.

Players who achieved a perfect leg in PDC tournaments during 2019 were recognised with places in the PDC Nine-Dart Club, with Van Gerwen's televised perfect leg at the Players Championship Finals earning him a commemorative gold pin badge.

Silver pin badges are awarded to recognise the record-breaking 46 perfect legs hit away from the TV cameras on the PDC circuit last year.

2019 PDC Award Winners

  • Player of the Year
    Winner:Michael van Gerwen
    Nominated: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross
  • Fans' Player of the Year
    Winner:Peter Wright
    Runner-up: Gerwyn Price
  • PDPA Players' Player of the Year
    Winner: Peter Wright
    Runner-up: Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall (joint-second)
  • Televised Performance of the Year
    Winner:Peter Wright (World Championship Final v Michael van Gerwen)
    Nominated:Gerwyn Price (Grand Slam of Darts Final v Peter Wright), Michael van Gerwen (World Grand Prix Final v Dave Chisnall), Glen Durrant (World Matchplay Last 16 v Michael van Gerwen)
  • Best Newcomer
    Winner:Glen Durrant
    Nominated:Jamie Hughes, Darius Labanauskas, Jose De Sousa
  • ProTour Player of the Year
    Winner:Michael van Gerwen
    Nominated:Ian White, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright
  • Young Player of the Year
    Winner:Luke Humphries
    Nominated: Ted Evetts, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Max Hopp
  • PDC Nine-Dart Club
    Gold Pins: Michael van Gerwen
    Silver Pins: Dave Chisnall (x3), Geert Nentjes (x3), Michael van Gerwen (x3), Gerwyn Price (x2), Ritchie Edhouse (x2), Ted Evetts (x2), Peter Jacques, Chris Dobey, Ricky Evans, Scott Baker, Danny Noppert, Brian Raman, James Wade, Mark McGeeney, Harry Ward, Callan Rydz, Steve Beaton, Geert De Vos, Michael Rasztovits, Robert Thornton, Madars Razma, Lourence Ilagan, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Andy Jenkins, Kyle Anderson, Boris Koltsov, Simon Preston, John Henderson, Matt Clark, Jose De Sousa, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Rob Cross, Ian White, Cody Harris, Mensur Suljovic James Beeton, Keane Barry

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 43mRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 36mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Check out the latest daily racing preview5

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 1hRacing

