Darts results: Scott Mitchell among winners on opening weekend of Challenge Tour season

Sunday review

Matthew Dennant and Jitse Van der Wal picked up titles as the opening Unicorn Challenge Tour weekend of 2020 drew to a close in Wigan on Sunday.

The PDC's second-tier tour continued with the third and fourth events of the year, each offering £10,000 in prize money, after Saturday's opening day saw victories for Scott Mitchell and Robert Collins.

The day began with Event Three as Dennant claimed the second Challenge Tour title of his career, and his first since 2013.

Dennant, a Tour Card Holder from 2016-17, took the scalps of Cameron Menzies, Gordon Mathers and Dave Parletti on his way to the final, while also averaging 102.5 in his last 16 win over Connor Scutt.

Northern Irish youngster Nathan Rafferty battled from 4-2 down to take the final all the way, but Dennant found a timely 180 in a 13-dart deciding leg to seal victory.

Event Three also saw former World Championship semi-finalist Andy Jenkins hit the first nine-dart finish of the year in a PDC event in his 5-4 defeat to Lukas Wenig at the last 256 stage.

Event Four saw Dutch youngster Van der Wal taste victory at the end of his first weekend competing on the Challenge Tour.

The 20-year-old, who played at European Qualifying School for the first time last weekend, defeated James Hubbard 5-3 in the quarter-finals before overcoming compatriot Arjan Konterman 5-2 in the final.

The next PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour weekend will be held from April 11-12 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan.

Saturday review

Scott Mitchell and Robbie Collins picked up their first victories on the PDC circuit with triumphs on the opening day of the 2020 PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour season.

Collins, a Rileys Qualifier for the 2019 Ladbrokes UK Open who also competed on the Challenge Tour last year, took victory in Event One as he edged out Adam Huckvale 5-4 in the final.

Collins led 3-0 following a strong start in the decider before Huckvale claimed four of the next five as the game went to a ninth leg, but it was the 40-year-old from Lambeth who claimed the £2,000 top prize.

He was also taken to a deciding leg by Ray Marshall on the day, and saw off Australia's Gordon Mathers, Dutchman Danny van Trijp and England's Justin Hood during the latter stages of Event One.

Huckvale's defeat in the final denied him a second Challenge Tour title, following his previous victory in 2018, but he defeated Alan Norris amongst eight wins during the tournament.

Saturday's second event saw Mitchell scoop his first PDC title in style with a 5-1 defeat of Andrew Gilding in the final, winning the opening three legs without reply before closing out a dominant victory with a 13-dart leg.

The former Lakeside Champion ended Collins' bid for a daily double in the Last 64 with a 102 average in a 5-3 triumph, while he also whitewashed Cameron Menzies in the quarter-finals and overcame Eddie Lovely 5-2 in the semi-finals.

Gilding was condemned to defeat for a second time on the Challenge Tour, having also lost out in the Event Six decider a year ago, and his victories in the event included a 5-2 success against Huckvale in the Last 16.

