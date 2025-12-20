Dom Taylor out of PDC World Darts Championship after failing drugs test

Taylor was tested on the day he sailed through his first-round match to set up a clash with Jonny Clayton, who will now receive a bye into round three.

Taylor is suspended immediately pending a disciplinary process 'in line with the relevant DRA (Darts Regulation Authority) Anti-Doping Rules', the PDC revealed in a statement.

The 26-year-old tested positive for a banned substance in November 2024 and served a one-month suspension, well short of a potential two-year sentence, when it was confirmed the substance was not performance-enhancing.

That suspension ruled him out of his intended World Championship debut.

Taylor underwent a three-month treatment programme approved by UK Anti-Doping but has now failed a second test which brings to an end his debut World Championship.

PDC statement on Dom Taylor

"In line with its ongoing anti-doping procedures the PDC and DRA are conducting drug testing during the 2025/26 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

"On 19 December, the DRA was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on 14 December.

"As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA regulated events with immediate effect.

"This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA Anti-Doping Rules.

"The DRA will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of this confidential process."