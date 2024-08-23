Darts results: Damon Heta wins Players Championship 18 title

Heta – a runner-up at last weekend’s New Zealand Darts Masters – made a winning return at the Marshall Arena, joining Luke Littler in becoming the second player to win multiple Players Championship titles in 2024.

The 37-year-old sealed the deal with a stunning display against Searle in Wednesday’s showpiece, averaging 106.80 to add to his Players Championship Four triumph back in February.

The Australian number one established an early lead with legs of 16, 11 and 13 darts, only for Searle to reply with a three-leg burst of his own to level proceedings at three apiece.

However, Heta regained control with legs of 14 and 13 darts, before following up a sublime 140 combination with an 11-dart break on his way to pocketing the £15,000 top prize.

“I’m really stoked about today,” insisted Heta, who now moves into double figures in terms of PDC titles.

“I look at my world ranking and my ProTour ranking, and I don’t want to slip. I don’t want to put pressure on myself in other tournaments.

“I’m going to play in everything while I’m here, because I’m not here forever and I’m trying to make a massive impact.

“You take what you can get in this environment, and so many players are producing some incredible darts at the moment.

“I’m really pleased with the way I played today. This is a massive bonus for me, and I’m going to keep working hard and keep plugging away.”

2024 Players Championship 18 results

Last 16

Jim Williams 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Cameron Menzies 6-5 James Wade

Danny Noppert 6-4 Chris Landman

Damon Heta 6-1 Callum Goffin

Ross Smith 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Ryan Searle 6-2 Danny Lauby

Steve Beaton 6-2 Stephen Burton

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Scott Williams

Quarter-finals

Cameron Menzies 6-0 Jim Williams

Damon Heta 6-1 Danny Noppert

Ryan Searle 6-5 Ross Smith

Steve Beaton 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-finals

Damon Heta 7-6 Cameron Menzies

Ryan Searle 7-4 Steve Beaton

Final