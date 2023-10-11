Rohit Sharma’s landmark World Cup ton leads India to victory over Afghanistan

The India captain cracked 131 from 84 balls, including 16 fours and fix sixes, as the tournament hosts eased past their 273-run target with 15 overs to spare in the day/night encounter.

Sharma’s effort saw him overtake Sachin Tendulkar as the scorer of the most World Cup centuries, while India’s victory maintained their strong start to the competition after Sunday’s opening win over Australia.

Virat Kohli weighed in with an unbeaten 55 from 56 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan added a run-a-ball 47 in an opening stand of 156 with the inspired Sharma in India’s comprehensive win.

Jasprit Bumrah was earlier the star with the ball for India, taking four for 39 as Afghanistan were limited to 272 for eight.