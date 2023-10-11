Rohit Sharma’s landmark World Cup ton leads India to victory over Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma smashed a record seventh World Cup century as India powered to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in Wednesday’s group match in Delhi.
The India captain cracked 131 from 84 balls, including 16 fours and fix sixes, as the tournament hosts eased past their 273-run target with 15 overs to spare in the day/night encounter.
Sharma’s effort saw him overtake Sachin Tendulkar as the scorer of the most World Cup centuries, while India’s victory maintained their strong start to the competition after Sunday’s opening win over Australia.
Virat Kohli weighed in with an unbeaten 55 from 56 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan added a run-a-ball 47 in an opening stand of 156 with the inspired Sharma in India’s comprehensive win.
Jasprit Bumrah was earlier the star with the ball for India, taking four for 39 as Afghanistan were limited to 272 for eight.
Bumrah took three crucial middle-order wickets as Afghanistan failed to build on a solid platform laid by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62).
The pair put on 121 for the fourth wicket after coming together at 63 for three, but momentum was lost after Hardik Pandya (two for 43) broke through by bowling Omarzai.
Shahidi’s 88-ball knock ended when he was trapped lbw by Kuldeep Yadav in the 43rd over and just 47 further runs were added as Bumrah took charge.
Any hopes Afghanistan’s total might prove competitive were quickly dispelled as Sharma, who was eventually bowled by Rahsid Khan (two for 57), propelled India to a huge win.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org