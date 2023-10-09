Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Australia v South Africa preview and best bets

Australia and South Africa meet in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday, with the 2015 winners up against it following their opening match defeat to India.
3pts South Africa to beat Australia at 6/5 (General)
1pt Keshav Maharaj to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)
SOUTH AFRICA and Australia renew hostilities only a matter of weeks since these two sides played out a thrilling ODI series, one which the Proteas won at home 3-2.
That was a terrific tussle, but having at one stage trailed 2-0, South Africa finished superbly to win the final three matches, before carrying that form over to India and posting 428-5 in their opening World Cup win over Sri Lanka.
Three of South Africa’s top four made hundreds in that match, and though the bowling didn’t get off unscathed, wickets were shared around as Temba Bavuma’s side ran out ultimately convincing winners.
My feeling is that South Africa are peaking at the right time and while that guarantees little come the end of the tournament, I think they meet Australia on Thursday at a good time after they themselves slipped to a six-wicket defeat to India first up.
It’s not losing to India – pre-tournament favourites – that is particularly concerning for Australia, more the manner in which defeat came, with their batting get stuck badly in the face of high-class spin, and their own bowling lacking penetration, Josh Hazlewood apart.
With injuries to key bowlers ahead of the tournament, there was always the possibility that Australia would be slowly out of the traps, but they may well face a trail by spin from now on, with that middle order at real risk of bunkering down and batting the side into a hole just like it did against India.
I don’t envisage South Africa suffering the same fate. Aiden Markram’s 54-ball 106 against Sri Lanka was a sight to behold, but fellow centurions Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both motored along, before Heinrich Klaasen finished things off with 39 not out from 21 deliveries.
If this batting unit continues to click, South Africa will be a danger to all, and whatever surface Lucknow serves up on Thursday, they could have too many guns for Australia.
And South Africa look able to cover more bases, too. If the surface is dry and spin is expected to play a big part, South Africa can bring in wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to partner KESHAV MAHARAJ who bowled so well in game one.
Having only named one frontline spinner in their squad, Australia don’t have that option, and Adam Zampa will need to raise his game significantly following a horror show against India.
At 6/5, South Africa are worth backing to win the match.
I do want to add the aforementioned Maharaj to the staking plan as well, in the hope he can get at Australia’s middle order the same way that Ravi Jadeja did on Sunday.
Jadeja claimed three wickets in that match to dismantle Australia’s batting innings, and Maharaj, another left arm spinner, returned figures of 4-33 when these sides last locked horns in Johannesburg.
In fact, Maharaj was excellent all through that series and any assistance from the Lucknow surface could mean he’s in business again.
He looks worth a small bet in the Man of the Match market at 20/1.
Preview published at 1700 BST on 09/10/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org