Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Australia v South Africa preview and best bets

Australia and South Africa meet in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday, with the 2015 winners up against it following their opening match defeat to India.

Cricket betting tips: Australia v South Africa 3pts South Africa to beat Australia at 6/5 (General) 1pt Keshav Maharaj to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

SOUTH AFRICA and Australia renew hostilities only a matter of weeks since these two sides played out a thrilling ODI series, one which the Proteas won at home 3-2. That was a terrific tussle, but having at one stage trailed 2-0, South Africa finished superbly to win the final three matches, before carrying that form over to India and posting 428-5 in their opening World Cup win over Sri Lanka. Three of South Africa’s top four made hundreds in that match, and though the bowling didn’t get off unscathed, wickets were shared around as Temba Bavuma’s side ran out ultimately convincing winners. South Africa peaking at the right time My feeling is that South Africa are peaking at the right time and while that guarantees little come the end of the tournament, I think they meet Australia on Thursday at a good time after they themselves slipped to a six-wicket defeat to India first up.

Steve Smith top scored against India but lacked any fluency

It’s not losing to India – pre-tournament favourites – that is particularly concerning for Australia, more the manner in which defeat came, with their batting get stuck badly in the face of high-class spin, and their own bowling lacking penetration, Josh Hazlewood apart. With injuries to key bowlers ahead of the tournament, there was always the possibility that Australia would be slowly out of the traps, but they may well face a trail by spin from now on, with that middle order at real risk of bunkering down and batting the side into a hole just like it did against India. I don’t envisage South Africa suffering the same fate. Aiden Markram’s 54-ball 106 against Sri Lanka was a sight to behold, but fellow centurions Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both motored along, before Heinrich Klaasen finished things off with 39 not out from 21 deliveries. If this batting unit continues to click, South Africa will be a danger to all, and whatever surface Lucknow serves up on Thursday, they could have too many guns for Australia. Spin could derail Australia again And South Africa look able to cover more bases, too. If the surface is dry and spin is expected to play a big part, South Africa can bring in wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to partner KESHAV MAHARAJ who bowled so well in game one.

Keshav Maharaj getting in the groove