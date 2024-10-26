New Zealand end India’s 12-year unbeaten run in home Test series

Mitchell Santner took six wickets as the Black Caps bowled India all out for 245 in Pune to earn their first ever Test series win in India and the first for a visiting team since England in 2012.

New Zealand won the toss in the second Test and elected to bat, making 259 before India mustered only 156 in response.

The Black Caps pushed on from 198 for five at the start of day three to post 255 in their second innings, Tom Blundell with 41 and Glenn Phillips 48 not out to add to Tom Latham’s 86.

Despite a solid effort from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who top-scored with 77, and 42 from Ravindra Jadeja, India fell well short of their target as Santner took six for 104. He finished with match figures of 13 for 157 as well as scoring 33 in the first innings.

New Zealand wrapped up the series having sealed an eight-wicket victory in the first Test in Bengaluru.

The final Test takes place on November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.