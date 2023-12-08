Cricket betting tips: West Indies v England 3rd ODI preview and best bets

Shai Hope has been a cash machine so far, but can he strike again as the West Indies and England meet in the ODI series finale on Saturday?

Cricket betting tips: West Indies v England 2pts Shai Hope top West Indies batsman at 100/30 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Bridgetown will host the ODI series decider between West Indies and England on Saturday, 5.30pm UK time. England bounced back from an opening match defeat when running out ultimately convincing winners in Antigua on Wednesday, but are far from bombproof and quotes of 4/9 about the tourists appear very short. One thing that does boost England’s chances is the form shown by various elements of the batting order – something that was badly missing at the recent World Cup – with Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook and captain Jos Buttler all finding form at various stages on the tour so far. As such, I’ll be staying clear of the top England batsman market having liked both Crawley and Duckett so far, the former because he can be deadly without the threat of sideways movement – we’ve seen very little so far – and the latter because he has a game well-suited to combatting the West Indies’ spin bowlers.

England batsman Zak Crawley