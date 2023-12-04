Cricket betting tips: West Indies v England 2nd ODI preview and best bets

SHAI HOPE did these pages a favour when his stunning, match-winning hundred landed top West Indies batsman bets in the first ODI on Sunday – and the home captain looks well worth sticking with on Wednesday.

The same principles that underpinned the bet in the series opener remain, with Hope very much the class act in this West Indies batting line-up, and also the experienced hand whom his teammates bat around. Perfect top batsman material.

Hope played his role perfectly on Sunday, working the ball around beautifully as his brought up his half-century in 51 balls, before exploding in the last 10 overs to finish unbeaten on 109 from only 83 deliveries.

Hope passed 5,000 ODI runs in that innings, with his average having also swelled to 51.52. He now has 16 hundreds and 24 fifties in his 119-match ODI career.

None of his teammates can boast anything like the same credentials and with his current form confirmed in no uncertain terms, the 11/4 generally available looks very fair.

Having also backed Zak Crawley in the England market on Sunday, I was left frustrated when he was run out on 48, top scoring at the time and apparently set to post a big score.