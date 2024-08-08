Cricket betting tips: Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets for The Hundred

Richard Mann takes a look at the two fixtures from The Hundred on Saturday, where some big guns are out in force.

Two strong outfits lock horns in the afternoon match from The Hundred on Saturday, 2.30pm, UK time, as Southern Brave host Trent Rockets. Rockets got back on track with victory over London Spirit in the week, and despite a couple of near misses already this season, they do look a good side. Red-hot Root hard to ignore Rashid Khan and Imad Wasim are two high-class spinners offering different skills, while Joe Root’s return to the XI strengthens a batting line-up already featuring Tom Banton and Alex Hales. The latter is finding his groove now to further boost Rockets, for all his improved form and Adam Lyth’s selection means Root might find himself batting down at number four.

It’s enough to put me off siding with Root in the top Rockets batsman market again, despite his red-hot form, firstly in the Test arena for England and then since switching formats. Should Root get in early enough, perhaps a buy on his runs, or even to make a fifty, will be the play. Root will have to contend with a pretty good Brave attack, however, one which could feature Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan. Brave captain James Vince is enjoying a terrific tournament, so makes obvious appeal in the top batsman market, for all I’m minded to think the excellent Laurie Evans will come good at some stage. Can the Cardiff boys finally Fire? On Saturday evening, it’s Welsh Fire against Birmingham Phoenix. Fire have been largely dreadful so far, while Phoenix have started to warm to the task following a laboured start.

Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali completed the quickest chase in #TheHundred history in EMPHATIC style!



Watch all 14 boundaries from their match-winning partnership 😍 pic.twitter.com/CKJkmsnMz9 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 7, 2024

Ben Duckett’s return from international duty has been a huge boost to the visitors, and he has reeled off scores of 21, 92 and 43 not out in his three appearances this season. Duckett only recently became a father for the first time, once again confirming the ‘nappy factor’ is very real. The pitch in Cardiff hasn’t always been the best for batting in the tournament this year, a potential negative for this aggressive Phoenix batting line-up, but it’s hardly done Fire too many favours, either. A strong end to the competition from Joe Clarke and Glenn Phillips would finally do their talents justice, but my faith in this Fire team is very low at present. Posted at 1435 BST on 08/08/24