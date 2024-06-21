Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: Bangladesh v India preview and best bets

West Indies meet United States of America in Bridgetown on Saturday, 1.30am, UK time, needing to bounce back from a bruising defeat to England earlier in the week.

Prior to that, West Indies had looked very good in winning their previous four matches and I expect them to get back on track here, for all USA will be no pushovers having beaten Pakistan already and pushed South Africa hard on Wednesday.

The USA’s strength is with the bat and they rallied from 76-5 to eventually make 176-6 against South Africa, while they kicked off the competition by chasing down 195 against Canada in only 17.4 overs.

Look out for Aaron Jones and Andries Gous, the latter hot from 80 not out against South Africa, but there are plenty of others who can hit a long ball, while Saurabh Netravalkar is an excellent new-ball operator who has led the attack with skill and discipline.

3/1 about the latter in the top USA bowler market makes some appeal, though West Indies prefer to face pace more than spin – as demonstrated by their struggles against Adil Rashid in the week – so I’m inclined to sit this one out.

Hope and Chase could prove the value

With Brandon King a major injury doubt for West Indies, a re-jig at the top of the order will be needed should he indeed miss out, with Shai Hope seemingly favourite to take his spot.