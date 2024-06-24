Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: Afghanistan v Bangladesh preview and best bets

Just one game from the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, where Richard Mann previews the clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Cricket betting tips: Afghanistan v Bangladesh 2pts Both Teams To Score 130 Match Runs at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Both Teams To Score 140 Match Runs at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kingstown has generally proven hard work for batsmen at this T20 World Cup, but as a consequence, we now have some attractive prices available in the runs markets – and I can’t resist taking a swing on Tuesday. Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the two teams in question, kicking off at 1.30am, UK time, and the prospect of two middle of the road outfits with generally conservative batting line-ups has brought me to the conclusion that those middling scores will be firmly in play. Take Afghanistan to begin with. They have enjoyed a fine tournament already, but have been more consistent with the bat than spectacular, with their best score of 183-5 against Uganda followed by 159-6 against New Zealand, 101-3 in 15.1 overs against Papua New Guinea and 148-6 against Australia. One poor display came when rolled out for 118 against West Indies. Generally, Afghanistan, led by reliable openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have opted for a solid approach to their batting, realising early on that this World Cup would buck the recent trend of big scores in T20 cricket and reasoning that anything in the region of 150, with their excellent bowling attack, would allow them to be highly competitive.