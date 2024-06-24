Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: Afghanistan v Bangladesh preview and best bets

Just one game from the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, where Richard Mann previews the clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Kingstown has generally proven hard work for batsmen at this T20 World Cup, but as a consequence, we now have some attractive prices available in the runs markets – and I can’t resist taking a swing on Tuesday.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the two teams in question, kicking off at 1.30am, UK time, and the prospect of two middle of the road outfits with generally conservative batting line-ups has brought me to the conclusion that those middling scores will be firmly in play.
Take Afghanistan to begin with. They have enjoyed a fine tournament already, but have been more consistent with the bat than spectacular, with their best score of 183-5 against Uganda followed by 159-6 against New Zealand, 101-3 in 15.1 overs against Papua New Guinea and 148-6 against Australia. One poor display came when rolled out for 118 against West Indies.
Generally, Afghanistan, led by reliable openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have opted for a solid approach to their batting, realising early on that this World Cup would buck the recent trend of big scores in T20 cricket and reasoning that anything in the region of 150, with their excellent bowling attack, would allow them to be highly competitive.
With the Bangladesh bowling attack lacking teeth, I’m confident Afghanistan will put up another decent showing with the bat, so that leaves the ball in the court of Bangladesh’s own batting line-up for both teams to score bets. You can see where I'm going with this.
It hasn’t always been pretty for Bangladesh, but they scored 159-5 on this very ground against Netherlands and then mustered 140 against Australia in North Sound. Towhid Hridoy is a terrific young player and in Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Shanto and Mahmudullah there is genuine quality and experience in that batting order.
I’m not expecting fireworks, but I reckon both teams, given the way they generally play their T20 cricket, will realise this isn’t a match in which to eye a score of 200. Instead, this will be played like T20 cricket of old: look for a solid start in the powerplay, accumulate against spin in the middle overs and hope to keep wickets in hand for a late flourish. 160 likely wins you the game.
So, we’re back those middle runs bands and looking at the prices currently available, we can play even lower than that. Of course, there is a chance that the surface beats both teams and we witness a low-scoring affair, but I'm inclined to think Sky Bet in particular have overreacted on this one.
They are the standout, offering 9/4 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 130+ MATCH RUNS and 11/4 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 140+ MATCH RUNS. I’ll be backing both.
