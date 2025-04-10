CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 18/1 accumulator!

Our This Week's Acca team are looking to return to winning ways with three homes sides backed for success at enhanced 18/1. Two of those come from the Sky Bet Championship, and while LUTON may be in relegation trouble they are finally starting to show signs of life under Matt Bloomfield. The Hatters are unbeaten in their last five and take on a Blackburn side who have collapsed following Valérien Ismaël's appointment. They have lost five of their seven under his guidance with the other two ending in draws.

MILLWALL are hoping to crash the play-offs party with a late charge to the top six. They are five points adrift with five games to play. They take on another play-offs hopeful in Middlesbrough but the hosts will be full of confidence having beaten Sheffield United last time out. The final pick of the three comes from Sky Bet League One where BURTON are backed to continue their push for survival as they host Huddersfield. The Brewers may be three points adrift of safety but they look a different side under Gary Bowyer's guidance. They've lost just one of their last six at home. In Huddersfield, they face a side whose season is likely to end in disappointment with no play-offs involvement. Add another for 40s

CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 40/1 accumulator!

On the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast, a number of other options were discussed before settling on the above treble. The one side who will be added to take it up to 40/1 is NOTTINGHAM FOREST who host Everton in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are flying this season as they sit third in the table. At home, they've lost just twice and have won 13 of 14 games against sides who are currently in the bottom-half.