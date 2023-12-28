Cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder versus Sydney Sixers preview and best bets

Richard Mann is chancing his arm at big prices when Sydney Thunder and Sixers Sixers clash in the Big Bash on Saturday morning.
The Sydney Smash, otherwise known as the Sydney Derby, takes centre stage in the Big Bash on Saturday morning, 8.30am UK time, and it could be worth taking some big prices in the top batsman markets.
The pitches were a mixed bag here last season, with the Thunder bowled out for only 15 on one occasion when embarrassed by Adelaide Strikers. Whichever way you slice it, the bowlers have generally been in the game on this ground in the last few years.
Back to this year, and we've seen the middle and lower order hold up well throughout the competition, and Jordan Silk top scored from number five when the Sixers held off Adelaide Strikers at the SCG recently.
With that in mind, I’m keen to bet the middle and lower order in this match.
The juice in Silk’s price has gradually dried up since the start of the tournament, so I’ll reluctantly pass him over at 13/2 on Saturday, while I’m not sold on Jack Edwards at number six. Hayden Kerr is fit again and is one to note if earning a recall.
For now, I’ll concentrate on the Thunder who don’t look a great side and already appear heavily reliant on Cameron Bancroft at the top of the order. The former Perth Scorchers man has made scores of 25, 74, 30 and 46 so far this term.
He continues to overshadow opening partner Alex Hales, but I’m happy to take on both here given the quality of attack they come up against.
The Thunder middle order doesn’t inspire much confidence, but at numbers seven and eight, there is potential in NATHAN MCANDREW and CHRIS GREEN who can both be backed at 40/1.
McAndrew hits a long ball and is the sort of player who can be particularly dangerous in the Power Surge. He has eight First Class fifties to his name so can clearly bat, and I believe this Thunder market will be won with a quickfire 30 lower down the order at some point this season.
That was very nearly the case when Green made 30 against Brisbane Heat earlier in the campaign, with 35 winning the market that day. Green had a few overs to play with on that occasion, too, having scored quickly in the Power Surge.
The betting expects the Sixers to win comfortably here, and should they do so, much of the heavy lifting could be done with the ball. That might open the door for the Thunder lower order to shine, so chancing our arm with a couple of big prices looks the way to go.
