Cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder versus Sydney Sixers preview and best bets

The Sydney Smash, otherwise known as the Sydney Derby, takes centre stage in the Big Bash on Saturday morning, 8.30am UK time, and it could be worth taking some big prices in the top batsman markets.

The pitches were a mixed bag here last season, with the Thunder bowled out for only 15 on one occasion when embarrassed by Adelaide Strikers. Whichever way you slice it, the bowlers have generally been in the game on this ground in the last few years.

Back to this year, and we've seen the middle and lower order hold up well throughout the competition, and Jordan Silk top scored from number five when the Sixers held off Adelaide Strikers at the SCG recently.

With that in mind, I’m keen to bet the middle and lower order in this match.

The juice in Silk’s price has gradually dried up since the start of the tournament, so I’ll reluctantly pass him over at 13/2 on Saturday, while I’m not sold on Jack Edwards at number six. Hayden Kerr is fit again and is one to note if earning a recall.