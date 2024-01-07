Cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder versus Perth Scorchers preview and best bets

CHRIS GREEN was a 40/1 winner for these pages when top scoring for Sydney Thunder on New Year’s Day, and we could be in business again when champions Perth Scorchers visit on Monday.

I’ve been advocating betting the middle/lower order at big prices in the right scenario all season, and Thunder remain ripe for this strategy, with their misfiring top order and a batting line-up generally low on runs and confidence.

While Cameron Bancroft has performed well since his switch to Sydney, Alex Hales hasn't yet fired, and the respective top scores from Alex Ross and Ollie Davies so far are 46 and 35.

Hales could of course come good, and runs from Bancroft would not surprise, but Green’s unbeaten 33 last time out was more than enough to see him surpass 25 from Daniel Sams, and it was very nearly the case when his 30 against Brisbane Heat was only five short of the winning score.

The Power Surge certainly keeps that middle/lower order in the game, and we saw Nikhil Chaudhary – much to the frustration of this author having tipped him at big prices on a couple of occasions earlier this term – win the market for Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday.

Perth pacers to do early damage

What makes the potential for a perfect storm on Monday is that the Thunder come up against the defending champions here, a Big Bash giant boasting a battery of fine fast bowlers – namely Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris and Jason Behrendorff.