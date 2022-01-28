0.25pts Rassie van der Dussen to Top Score for South Africa, Dawid Malan to Top Score for England, and Both Teams to Score 300+ Runs at 80/1 (Sky Bet)

The Rassie van der Dussen gravy train might finally have reached the end of the line, with Friday's 6/1 winning selection now best price 7/2 for Sunday's second ODI between South Africa and England.

RVD continues to confound opposition teams and his ODI average has now swelled to 71.13 after his excellent 111 underpinned South Africa's first innings total of 298-7, one that would ultimately prove out of England's reach.

Nevertheless, with his price almost cut in half, and Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen also looking in good touch in the series opener, I'm not desperate to row in again at the revised odds, nor on the hosts who were advised at 13/8 on Friday but are now just about right at 11/10.

Big runs on the cards in second ODI

Instead, I'm keen to back runs in this match, with Bloemfontein again playing host on Sunday.

Historically, this ground has been one for runs and I thought the surface on Friday was an excellent one for batting, with England's late collapse more down to their own mistakes than anything else.

It's true that South Africa boast a fine pace attack, but England were 146-0 before Dawid Malan was dismissed in the 20th over, having made a typically classy half-century, and the tourists really should have chased down 299 from that point.