Richard Mann tipped 6/1 and 13/8 winners in Friday's first ODI between South Africa and England – our expert has bets ranging from 7/4 to 80/1 in Sunday's preview.
1.5pts Both Teams to Score 275+ Runs at 7/4 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Both Teams to Score 300+ Runs at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
0.25pts Rassie van der Dussen to Top Score for South Africa, Dawid Malan to Top Score for England, and Both Teams to Score 300+ Runs at 80/1 (Sky Bet)
The Rassie van der Dussen gravy train might finally have reached the end of the line, with Friday's 6/1 winning selection now best price 7/2 for Sunday's second ODI between South Africa and England.
RVD continues to confound opposition teams and his ODI average has now swelled to 71.13 after his excellent 111 underpinned South Africa's first innings total of 298-7, one that would ultimately prove out of England's reach.
Nevertheless, with his price almost cut in half, and Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen also looking in good touch in the series opener, I'm not desperate to row in again at the revised odds, nor on the hosts who were advised at 13/8 on Friday but are now just about right at 11/10.
Instead, I'm keen to back runs in this match, with Bloemfontein again playing host on Sunday.
Historically, this ground has been one for runs and I thought the surface on Friday was an excellent one for batting, with England's late collapse more down to their own mistakes than anything else.
It's true that South Africa boast a fine pace attack, but England were 146-0 before Dawid Malan was dismissed in the 20th over, having made a typically classy half-century, and the tourists really should have chased down 299 from that point.
There is a chance the wicket used on Friday may be rolled out again on Sunday, meaning the likelihood of conditions slowing up later in the game are increased, but I suspect both teams would be happy to bat on that surface again.
More likely, a new pitch will be unveiled on Sunday and that should mean big runs for both sides is in the offing.
I've already mentioned the form of South Africa's batting line-up, but Malan and Jos Buttler looked in decent touch for England in the first game, while Jason Roy's back-to-form hundred was a big deal for the player and his team who will be delighted to have one of their main men back in the runs.
With that in mind, along with the expectation that Jofra Archer will sit out Sunday's match as he works his way back to full fitness after a long injury lay-off, the 7/4 on offer with Sky Bet for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 275+ RUNS looks the obvious starting point.
I'll split stakes with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 300+ RUNS at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) in anticipation of a high-scoring game.
Finally, given VAN DER DUSSEN and MALAN both impressed on Friday, Sky Bet's RequestABet Special for that pair to top score in their respective innings and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 300+ RUNS at 80/1 looks worth a small investment.
If runs are to be the order of the day, then both men ought to have a big say, and it's a bet certainly in keeping with how I see Sunday's match playing out.
Preview posted at 1325 GMT on 28/01/2022
