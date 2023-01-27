Jason Roy roared back into form with a masterful 79-ball hundred but England’s batting collapse saw South Africa snatch an unlikely victory on Jofra Archer’s international return.

Roy has had a prolonged lean run but registered his first 50-plus score in 15 international innings with 113 off 91 deliveries in the first of three ODIs against the Proteas in Bloemfontein. He put on 146 in 19.3 overs with fellow opener Dawid Malan, who amassed 59 off 55 balls, but England badly lost their way thereafter in a chase of 299, all out for 271 in 44.2 overs to lose by 27 runs. Below the openers, only captain Jos Buttler (36) reached 20 for the tourists on an easy-paced pitch, with Anrich Nortje claiming 4-62, while Sisanda Magala collected an important three-wicket haul. South Africa posted 298-7 with Rassie van der Dussen making 111 off 117 balls but Sam Curran checked their progress on more than one occasion to finish with figures of 3-35 off nine overs. Despite England's defeat, at least there was consolation for the Sporting Life readers who cashed in on Richard Mann's tips of South Africa to win at 13/8 and Van Der Dussen to be the hosts' top batsman at a hefty 6/1.

While Curran, the player of the tournament at last year’s T20 World Cup, continues to excel for England, Archer toiled in the 30 degrees heat in Bloemfontein with minimal reward, encouragingly getting through 10 overs but taking just 1-81 – the most runs he has conceded in a limited-overs international. Archer believes he is at “about 80 per cent” fitness so some rust was inevitable – and he conceded 20 runs in an ugly nine-ball over before his spell finished on a brighter note with Wayne Parnell’s wicket. His day ended on a forgettable note after being dismissed for a four-ball duck. But he regularly operated in the high 80mph range, topping out at 89mph, and with England cautioning against expecting an explosive return, his display will not be an issue for the double world champions. While Roy was backed by England, he averaged 12.5 in the SA20 this month with a top-score of 33 in eight knocks, but he clipped his third ball here for four as the chase began in a hail of boundaries. Malan took three fours in an over off the wayward Kagiso Rabada while Roy found his timing with pace on, unleashing some trademark drives before welcoming Aiden Markram’s spin into the attack with a booming hit over long-off. Roy motored along after the powerplay in a way South Africa did not, peppering the rope to get ahead of the rate, with paceman Nortje and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi particularly expensive. That proved important as Malan’s downfall, mistiming a pull off Magala, led to a mini-collapse from 146 without loss to 152-3 as Ben Duckett and ODI debutant Harry Brook fell cheaply. Roy reached three figures by pulling Nortje for his 11th four, celebrating with a mighty swing of the bat, before clubbing Shamsi for a fourth six. He fell on the pull, looking to clear the boundary again off Rabada and England still required 110 off 125 balls.

