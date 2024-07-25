Cricket betting tips: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets preview and best bets for The Hundred

It doesn’t get much better than cricket at Headingley on a Friday night (says the avid Yorkshireman), and Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets take centre stage at the famous old ground in a clash scheduled to start at 6.35pm, UK time.

A fair weather forecast is good news, and as we know by now, that usually means runs at a venue that is arguably the best place for runs in England when it comes to limited-overs cricket.

This season’s T20 Blast has been a mixed bag on that score, but I’m putting that down to the awfully wet spring and early summer the whole country endured, and things have certainly picked up in that regard over the last few weeks.

In The Hundred last year, Leeds proved to be a really good place to bat, with Oval Invincibles scoring 185-5 before the Superchargers managed 176-8 in reply. Manchester Originals also amassed 182-6 on this ground, while Welsh Fire chased down 159 in only 90 balls for the loss of just two wickets.

In summary: Leeds generally ran true to form in this competition last season, favouring bat over ball, and I'm expecting more of the same in the next few weeks.