Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

It’s getting to crunch time in the IPL, and RAJAT PATIDAR is backed to maintain his strong form when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings at 3pm, UK time.

Patidar did these pages a favour when top scoring for RCB in their last match, blasting 52 from only 32 balls to lead his side to a fifth straight victory and keep their faint title hopes alive.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign and has made four half-centuries in his last five innings now, confirming he remains a good bet for top RCB batsman honours at 5/1.

Virat Kohli, 600 runs and counting this season, remains the man to beat but is priced accordingly, and I definitely have Patidar best of the rest.

It’s worth noting that should RCB bat second, Patidar probably won’t start and will be substituted in for the second innings, so punters ought to be mindful of that, pressing up any bets again should the original wager be voided after the toss if RCB bowl first.