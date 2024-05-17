Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar

Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
16:27 · FRI May 17, 2024

Richard Mann has bets at 5/1 and 4/1 in the IPL on Saturday, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru bid to continue their winning run against Chennai Super Kings.

Cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

1pt Rajat Patidar top Royal Challengers Bangaluru batsman at 5/1 (Boylesports)

1pt Yash Dayal top Royal Challengers Bangaluru bowler at 4/1 (Star Sports, Betfred)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s getting to crunch time in the IPL, and RAJAT PATIDAR is backed to maintain his strong form when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings at 3pm, UK time.

Patidar did these pages a favour when top scoring for RCB in their last match, blasting 52 from only 32 balls to lead his side to a fifth straight victory and keep their faint title hopes alive.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign and has made four half-centuries in his last five innings now, confirming he remains a good bet for top RCB batsman honours at 5/1.

Virat Kohli, 600 runs and counting this season, remains the man to beat but is priced accordingly, and I definitely have Patidar best of the rest.

It’s worth noting that should RCB bat second, Patidar probably won’t start and will be substituted in for the second innings, so punters ought to be mindful of that, pressing up any bets again should the original wager be voided after the toss if RCB bowl first.

https://m.skybet.com/promotions-lp/boxingbetandget?AFF=9544&dcmp=SL_ED_BOXING

The juice has long gone in Ruturaj Gaikwad’s price, but I’m in no rush to oppose CSK’s captain who is enjoying a brilliant tournament and will love batting on a pitch that is always full of runs.

A host of injury concerns means it’s hard to get a handle on the top CSK bowler market, but I will be backing YASH DAYAL for top RCB bowler.

The left-arm seamer has easily been the pick of RCB’s bowling attack this season, currently sitting as the team’s leading wicket-taker having picked up three 3-20 against Delhi Capitals last time out.

Dayal swings the new ball if asked to open the bowling, but I’ve been really impressed with him at the death when he has displayed some impressive variations and of course, the left-arm angle that is priceless in the slog overs.

He just looks the most solid option here and 4/1 is fair.

Preview published at 1620 BST on 17/05/24

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo