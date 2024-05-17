Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

Richard Mann has bets at 5/1 and 4/1 in the IPL on Saturday, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru bid to continue their winning run against Chennai Super Kings.
1pt Rajat Patidar top Royal Challengers Bangaluru batsman at 5/1 (Boylesports)
1pt Yash Dayal top Royal Challengers Bangaluru bowler at 4/1 (Star Sports, Betfred)
It’s getting to crunch time in the IPL, and RAJAT PATIDAR is backed to maintain his strong form when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings at 3pm, UK time.
Patidar did these pages a favour when top scoring for RCB in their last match, blasting 52 from only 32 balls to lead his side to a fifth straight victory and keep their faint title hopes alive.
The 30-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign and has made four half-centuries in his last five innings now, confirming he remains a good bet for top RCB batsman honours at 5/1.
Virat Kohli, 600 runs and counting this season, remains the man to beat but is priced accordingly, and I definitely have Patidar best of the rest.
It’s worth noting that should RCB bat second, Patidar probably won’t start and will be substituted in for the second innings, so punters ought to be mindful of that, pressing up any bets again should the original wager be voided after the toss if RCB bowl first.
The juice has long gone in Ruturaj Gaikwad’s price, but I’m in no rush to oppose CSK’s captain who is enjoying a brilliant tournament and will love batting on a pitch that is always full of runs.
A host of injury concerns means it’s hard to get a handle on the top CSK bowler market, but I will be backing YASH DAYAL for top RCB bowler.
The left-arm seamer has easily been the pick of RCB’s bowling attack this season, currently sitting as the team’s leading wicket-taker having picked up three 3-20 against Delhi Capitals last time out.
Dayal swings the new ball if asked to open the bowling, but I’ve been really impressed with him at the death when he has displayed some impressive variations and of course, the left-arm angle that is priceless in the slog overs.
He just looks the most solid option here and 4/1 is fair.
