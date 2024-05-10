Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's resurgence continues at apace and another strong batting display helped them overcome Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Once again, Virat Kohli was the star of the show, striking 92 from 47 balls to pass 600 runs for the season, and this RCB batting line-up now ooks more settled, solid and crucially, dangerous.

Kohli holds things together, but he has upped his strike-rate, as he needed to. He’ll prove very popular in the top RCB batsman market again, but 12/5 and likely shorter on the day means it’s very tempting to look elsewhere.

The obvious alternative is RAJAT PATIDAR who has left behind a tough Test series against England by thriving in this shorter format and has been particularly good of late, making three half-centuries in his last four knocks.

For a time, Patidar put Kohli in the shade as he stroked 55 from only 23 balls against Punjab and on value grounds, he looks very solid at 11/2.

Should RCB bat second, Patidar might well be substituted in, so punters ought to mindful of that, pressing up any bets again should the original wager be voided after the toss if RCB bowl first.