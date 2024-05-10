Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Richard Mann is back to preview Sunday's afternoon match from the IPL, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals.
2pts Both Teams To Score 200+ Runs at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Rajat Patidar top Royal Challengers Bangaluru batsman at 11/2 (Boylesports)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's resurgence continues at apace and another strong batting display helped them overcome Punjab Kings on Thursday.
Once again, Virat Kohli was the star of the show, striking 92 from 47 balls to pass 600 runs for the season, and this RCB batting line-up now ooks more settled, solid and crucially, dangerous.
Kohli holds things together, but he has upped his strike-rate, as he needed to. He’ll prove very popular in the top RCB batsman market again, but 12/5 and likely shorter on the day means it’s very tempting to look elsewhere.
The obvious alternative is RAJAT PATIDAR who has left behind a tough Test series against England by thriving in this shorter format and has been particularly good of late, making three half-centuries in his last four knocks.
For a time, Patidar put Kohli in the shade as he stroked 55 from only 23 balls against Punjab and on value grounds, he looks very solid at 11/2.
Should RCB bat second, Patidar might well be substituted in, so punters ought to mindful of that, pressing up any bets again should the original wager be voided after the toss if RCB bowl first.
It’s hard to process that as things stand, Jake Fraser-McGurk isn’t in Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup, given he has taken the IPL by storm and transformed Delhi Capitals’ fortunes.
Delhi are up to fifth in the table following a horror start, and that has coincided with Fraser-McGurk coming into the starting XI, his 309 runs featuring four half-centuries and coming at a whopping strike-rate of 235.87.
His presence at the top of the order, along with RCB’s strong batting line-up and a home ground that has been full of runs again this season, means the visitors will score quickly and as such, the both teams to score markets have to be of interest.
Sky Bet are offering 3/1 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS in the match and though betting runs can be tricky at this time of the season, this still looked a good surface when RCB amassed 241-7 batting first here on Thursday.
This has always been a good place to bat. The wicket is true and the ball comes onto the bat nicely, the outfield is quick, and the boundaries are small. When the dew kicks takes effect in the evening, it really is a bowlers graveyard.
Preview published at 1515 BST on 10/05/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.