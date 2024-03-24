Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

We get our first look at Bengaluru in IPL2024 on Monday, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings at 2:00pm, UK time.

Bengaluru has long been one of the best places to bat in this competition, and last season saw five scores of 200 or more in seven completed matches at this venue.

Throw into the mix two more scores of above 190, and a couple more scores of 180+, and you get the message: this is a ground for runs.

A true pitch which rarely offers much sideways movement and generally plays very well under lights, Bengaluru is also relatively small, meaning when bowlers get it wrong, they generally go the distance.

The other reason why we have seen so many big scores here over the years is the batting talent within the RCB ranks, past and present.

Batting legends part of Bengaluru history

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers wisely played their IPL cricket here for a number of years, while Virat Kohli is part of the furniture of this franchise and has recently been joined by Faf du Plessis and that man Glenn Maxwell in a fearsome top four.

Fellow Australian Cameron Green was added to the roster at the latest auction.

The problem for RCB, and it has always been this way, is that when you invest so heavily in the likes of Kohli and Maxwell, the well runs pretty dry when it comes to assembling a strong bowling attack.