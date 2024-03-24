Sporting Life
Can Virat Kohli go big on Monday?

Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
19:18 · SUN March 24, 2024

Richard Mann bagged a 9/2 winner in the IPL on Saturday, and has a strong view when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Punjab Kings on Monday.

Cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings

1pt Both Teams To Score 190+ Runs at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Both Teams To Score 200+ Runs at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

We get our first look at Bengaluru in IPL2024 on Monday, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings at 2:00pm, UK time.

Bengaluru has long been one of the best places to bat in this competition, and last season saw five scores of 200 or more in seven completed matches at this venue.

Throw into the mix two more scores of above 190, and a couple more scores of 180+, and you get the message: this is a ground for runs.

A true pitch which rarely offers much sideways movement and generally plays very well under lights, Bengaluru is also relatively small, meaning when bowlers get it wrong, they generally go the distance.

The other reason why we have seen so many big scores here over the years is the batting talent within the RCB ranks, past and present.

Batting legends part of Bengaluru history

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers wisely played their IPL cricket here for a number of years, while Virat Kohli is part of the furniture of this franchise and has recently been joined by Faf du Plessis and that man Glenn Maxwell in a fearsome top four.

Fellow Australian Cameron Green was added to the roster at the latest auction.

The problem for RCB, and it has always been this way, is that when you invest so heavily in the likes of Kohli and Maxwell, the well runs pretty dry when it comes to assembling a strong bowling attack.

Mohammed Siraj will be a threat with the new ball and Alzarri Joseph has been brought in to provide some pace, but both are generally expensive, while I don't see much to fear in terms of spin.

As ever, this RCB team looks one built for runs and high-scoring matches, and similar comments are applicable to the Kings.

While RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings first up, the Kings got the better of Delhi Capitals after they impressively chased down 175 against Delhi Capitals.

Kings batting can pack a punch

Runs for Sam Curran and a typically bruising finish from Liam Livingstone did the job on that occasion, meaning they didn't need much from Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow.

Jonny Bairstow after another strong England performance
Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh is another exciting player who made a century in this tournament last year, and Jitesh Sharma can play, too. When everything clicks, Punjab ought to prove a dangerous batting outfit.

I'd have more concerns about the bowling. Sam Curran hasn't yet cracked the IPL with the ball, Arshdeep Singh has lost that air of mystery, and like RCB, spin doesn't appear to be an area of strength.

There were some rough days in the field for the Kings last term, similarly RCB, so this looks a game to back runs, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS at 5/2 (Sky Bet) and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) the advice.

Preview published at 1910 GMT on 24/03/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

